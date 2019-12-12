Bereavement leave for parents of stillbirths & miscarriages
Thursday, 12 December 2019, 10:47 am
Press Release: CTU
The first step in making things fairer, for those that have
experienced a miscarriage or stillbirth, got closer with the
passing of the first reading of Labour MP Ginny Anderson’s
Holidays Act (Bereavement Leave for Miscarriage) Amendment
Bill on Tuesday.
"The unexpected loss of a pregnancy is a
traumatic experience. Anyone who has experienced, or been
close to someone, who has been through a miscarriage or a
stillbirth, knows what a hugely significant experience this
is," CTU President Richard Wagstaff said.
"Ensuring that
people have paid time off to start their recovery is a basic
health need; emotionally as well as physically. Clarifying
in law that three days leave can be used by both parents who
have experienced a miscarriage or stillbirth is a welcome
adjustment to our labour law," Wagstaff
said.
Te Kauae Kaimahi
The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.
