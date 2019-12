Bereavement leave for parents of stillbirths & miscarriages

"Ensuring that people have paid time off to start their recovery is a basic health need; emotionally as well as physically. Clarifying in law that three days leave can be used by both parents who have experienced a miscarriage or stillbirth is a welcome adjustment to our labour law," Wagstaff said.

"The unexpected loss of a pregnancy is a traumatic experience. Anyone who has experienced, or been close to someone, who has been through a miscarriage or a stillbirth, knows what a hugely significant experience this is," CTU President Richard Wagstaff said.

The first step in making things fairer, for those that have experienced a miscarriage or stillbirth, got closer with the passing of the first reading of Labour MP Ginny Anderson’s Holidays Act (Bereavement Leave for Miscarriage) Amendment Bill on Tuesday.

PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island

At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.

To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>



Ministry For Culture And Heritage - Flag half-masting directive - Whakaari White Island eruption

Police Update: Two Further Fatalities

Two further people have died following the eruption on Whakaari / White Island, bringing the official toll to eight. One was being treated at Middlemore Hospital and one at Waikato Hospital. More>>



Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety

Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>