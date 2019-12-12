Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Revealed: The “Rich List” of public sector CEOs

Thursday, 12 December 2019, 11:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union


12 DECEMBER 2019

The Taxpayers’ Union has published the 2019 ‘Public Sector CEO Rich List’ at www.taxpayers.org.nz/ceo_rich_list

Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “This year taxpayers will pay $62 million in salaries for just 140 people. With poverty on the rise, and so many families struggling with the cost of living, that is an eye watering amount.”

“The average public sector CEO is paid $443,950. 53 are paid more than the Prime Minister.”

“Many of these individuals make major decisions about services that impact millions of taxpayers' lives. Publicising their salaries serves to promote accountability and transparency at the highest level.”

“While some of these salaries can be justified, others are totally out of whack. For example, some of the Rich Listers lead obscure QUANGOs (quasi-autonomous non-governmental organisations) that generate little value for taxpayers.”

“Not many taxpayers would have heard of New Zealand Food Innovation, whose boss Alexandra Allan is paid $327,000.”

“Callaghan Innovation boss, Victoria Crone, takes home a cool half a million for running the corporate welfare agency. That’s even more than the secretary of health and is totally unjustified.”

“We hope the Public Sector CEO Rich List provokes debate over the necessity of these generously-paid positions.”

The Rich List's highest-ranking public sector CEOs are:
1 Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation Mr Matt Whineray $1,065,000.00
2 Accident Compensation Corporation Mr Scott Pickering $841,000.00
3 Housing New Zealand Corporation Mr Andrew McKenzie $791,000.00
4 University of Auckland Prof. Stuart McCutcheon $760,000.00
5 Commissioner of Police Mr Mike Bush $709,000.00
6 The Treasury Mr Gabriel Makhlouf $687,000.00
7 New Zealand Transport Agency ACTING (Mr Mark Ratcliffe) $682,000.00
8 Chief of the New Zealand Defence Force Air Marshal Kevin Short $670,000.00
9 Controller and Auditor-General Mr John Ryan $670,000.00
10 Auckland DHB Ms Ailsa Claire $667,000.00
Notes:

After correspondence with the Taxpayers' Union and the Ombudsman, the State Services Commission agreed to release this year's Senior Pay Report using specific pay rates rather than salary 'bands'.

As a result, the Union has been able to rank all central government-funded CEOs by salary, in the form of a Rich List. Taxpayers can also download the table as a spreadsheet to sort by type – such as Tertiary Education, DHBs, and so on.

Figures relate to the 2018/19 financial year. CEOs that did not hold their position for the full year have had their salary figures annualised by the Union.

The list excludes local government (ratepayer-funded) CEOs.
ENDS

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

Contact New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island

At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.

To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>

Police Update: Two Further Fatalities
Two further people have died following the eruption on Whakaari / White Island, bringing the official toll to eight. One was being treated at Middlemore Hospital and one at Waikato Hospital. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On Welfare Vs Infrastructure Spending

If New Zealand has a pressing need to stimulate its flagging economy, it seems very weird that the government is choosing a $12 billion package of infrastructure spending – mainly on road and rail – that by definition, will take a very long time to deliver their stimulatory benefits ... More>>

New Reports: "Immediate Commitment To Doing Justice Differently"

Justice Minister Andrew Little released two reports today, Turuki! Turuki! from Te Uepū Hāpai I te Ora, and Te Tangi o te Manawanui: Recommendations for Reform from the Chief Victims Advisor. Both recommend a fresh approach to the way criminal justice has been approached... More>>

ALSO:

Latest 'Discussion Doc': National On Healthcare

National has today released our eighth Discussion Document which focusses on health and outlines a range of policies which will enable more Kiwis to access high-quality healthcare, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Select Committee Report: Combatting Foreign Election Interference

MPs have finally delivered their recommendations to combat foreign interference in elections in a long awaited and much delayed report. More>>

Mosque Attacks: Names Of Arresting Officers Released

Police are now in the position to name the two officers involved in the arrest of the alleged gunman responsible for the attacks on the Al Noor and Linwood Mosques on March 15. More>>

Big, Bold, Permanent Change Needed: Children's Commissioner On 2019 Child Poverty Monitor

“I want to see family incomes dramatically raised by increasing benefits and making the minimum wage a living wage. And the Government needs to move much faster at increasing the supply of social housing..." More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: Weather Mayhem Strands Tourists; Major Roads Closed

Hundreds of tourists are stranded on the West Coast, and on the other side of the South Island a flood-damaged bridge has closed State Highway 1, after a weekend of torrential rain... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 