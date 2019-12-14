Māori Injustice Issues Will Have More Visibility

A prominent Māori leader, Lady Tureiti Moxon believes Māori injustice issues will be seen much more now thanks to Pūhara Mana Tangata, a first-time Māori panel appointed by the Ombudsman.

Moxon, an advisor on the panel wants more Māori to connect with the Ombudsman process on issues that matter given its independence and impartiality to investigate complaints against 4,000 public sector agencies.

She sees the value in how recommendations by the Ombudsman’s Office are paid heed to by the Government and obviously held in high regard.

“The benefit of this new kaupapa initiated by the Office of the Ombudsman is it encourages Māori to be represented particularly in the areas of justice and fairness,” says Lady Moxon. “The Ombudsman can inquire into any issue of national importance and have it investigated.”

The issues of inequities in Māori health and institutional racism are of particular concern to Lady Moxon. She’s been a long-time human rights campaigner and claimant in the Waitangi Tribunal seeking to advance a mana motuhake model of health system where Māori determine the solutions.

“We need to improve inequities in health for our people. They’re dying up to 7 years before non-Māori and no-one is acting fast enough.”

Moxon has gone on the record previously calling out the monocultural and racist health system which she is determined to continue challenging.

“There is institutional racism within the system that prevents Māori from fully participating in health, education, social well-being in every respect. So we need to address these issues as a matter of urgency,” she says.

Other members of Pūhara Mana Tangata include; Dame Naida Glavish, Arihia Bennett, Ngahiwi Tomoana, Nevil Baker, Juscinta Grace and Jacob McGregor

Lady Moxon is the Managing Director of Te Kōhao Health in the Waikato and Chair of the National Urban Māori Authority that serves 170,000 urban whānau nationally.

For more information go to: https://www.ombudsman.parliament.nz/about/puhara-mana-tangata

