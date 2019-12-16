Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Creating a digital future for Maori

Monday, 16 December 2019, 8:33 am
Press Release: Maori Council

New Zealand Maori Council welcomes Crown and Maori Spectrum negotiations – creating a digital future for Maori

The New Zealand Maori Councils Executive Director, Matthew Tukaki, has called the announcement of Communications Minister, Kris Faafoi, of the Crown and Maori’s agreement on one of the oldest Kaupapa Claims, Spectrum, a great result for Maori. The decisions made also provide an opportunity for Māori interests in radio spectrum. These interests include digital enterprise and jobs, healthcare, rural economy and connectivity, education, broadcasting, and revitalisation of Te Reo. Matthew Tukaki, new Council Chair, Henare Mason, and Councils technical advisor, Brent Reihana, have been heavily involved in the negotiations alongside Iwi Leaders forum, Ngā Kaiwhakapūmau i Te Reo (Wellington Māori Language Board), and Graeme Everton (on behalf of Rangiaho Everton);.

“The spectrum claim is one of the oldest outstanding kaupapa claims that has previously come before the Waitangi Tribunal and of course multiple Governments over the past few decades. Over the last few months the claimant group and the Crown have been working together on a range of fronts. The first are negotiations around the early access scheme for spectrum, the second is on the ongoing work program to move us all forward towards the large allocation of Spectrum on the years ahead and the third is the answering of the perennial question around resource ownership.” Tukaki Said

“In this way a new kaupapa Inquiry partnership has been developed up between Maori and the Crown where everything has been on the table from a discussion about the present and the future, a roadmap ln how to get there and resourcing to ensure we meet our objectives. This resulted in a joint Cabinet paper and more.” Tukaki Said

“In the past, Maori have objected to auctions of spectrum rights because Maori claims have not been resolved. This time, we support an auction of interim rights, as part of our ongoing negotiations, because our agreements with the government create an opportunity for Maori to engage with the digital economy in the lead-up to the main 5G auction that is planned for 2022.” Said

“What we have negotiated, as a Maori Spectrum Working Group, are a series of outcomes that we believe will benefit a great many of our people from research and development to a lift in the numbers of our people entering what is a high growth and high wage side of the economy and from educational and business start-up opportunities.” Tukaki Said

“To achieve these aspirations the Maori Spectrum Working Group is also looking at the most appropriate model for vesting these taonga in an entity that will be governed by and for Maori, administered by and for Maori.” Tukaki Said

“We are also aware that some of our people are concerned with the health implications of things such as 5G and before that 4G and 3G. What everyone needs to be aware of is that Spectrum is a resource that Maori should own and have a stake in much like water and so on. So, to establish a clear path to ownership of a resource must be a key focus. However, we understand the health concerns and that is why we will also be sharing already available research and looking at advocating for additional research.” Tukaki Said

“All of that aside, and at any time, if we believe that the interests and future of our people in this new burgeoning world of a digital economy are not taken into account then of course we will always consider our options – and that message should also be understood by business and industry who themselves want to take advantage of these various platforms.

History of Spectrum and the New Zealand Maori Council

In June 1990, claim Wai 150 was lodged by Sir Graham Latimer on behalf of the New Zealand Maori Council. It sought an urgent interim ruling and recommendation that nothing be done to pursue the spectrum management policy embodied in the Radio Communications Act 1989 until there had been a negotiated resolution of all the issues raised in the claim and that any title to radio spectrum products created by the Act be subject to a caveat which recognized and protected the Maori interest in radio frequencies. The claim sought findings that Maori have rangatiratanga over the allocation of radio frequencies and that, in the absence of an agreement with Maori, the sale of frequency management licences under the Radio Communications Act 1989 would breach the Treaty of Waitangi and be prejudicial to the interests of Maori. In June 1986, the Waitangi Tribunal received the Wai 26 claim that the Treaty of Waitangi was breached by the Crown who failed to await recommendations within the Tribunal’s te reo Māori (1986) report before introducing a bill on the Māori language. This raised dispute as Māori were concerned that the bill might preempt and therefore not fully take in to account the recommendations of the Watangi Tribunal report. The second part of the claim identified that Te reo Māori held taonga status and the (then) Broadcasting Corporation of New Zealand "had not provided adequately for Māori radio listeners and television viewers." when the Crown had an obligation to uphold and promote te reo Māori through electronic mediums.

In June 1990 claim Wai 150 was lodged by Sir Graham Latimer on behalf of the New Zealand Māori Council. The claim was in respect of the Rangatiratanga over the allocation of radio frequencies; the claim being that in the absence of an agreement with the Māori, the sale of frequency management licences under the Radiocommunications Act 1989 would be in breach of the Treaty of Waitangi; denying Māori rights to the radio spectrum would therefore deny an instrumental means of providing te reo Māori to New Zealand. The Waitangi Tribunal amalgamated the Wai 26 with the Wai 150 claim.The final report of the Tribunal recommended that the Crown suspend the radio frequency tender process and proceed to negotiate with the Iwi.

Treaty Claimants

• Treaty claimants the New Zealand Māori Council, Ngā Kaiwhakapūmau i Te Reo (Wellington Māori Language Board), and Graeme Everton (on behalf of Rangiaho Everton);


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Maori Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims

A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...

The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>

ALSO:

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On Welfare Vs Infrastructure Spending

If New Zealand has a pressing need to stimulate its flagging economy, it seems very weird that the government is choosing a $12 billion package of infrastructure spending – mainly on road and rail – that by definition, will take a very long time to deliver their stimulatory benefits ... More>>

New Reports: "Immediate Commitment To Doing Justice Differently"

Justice Minister Andrew Little released two reports today, Turuki! Turuki! from Te Uepū Hāpai I te Ora, and Te Tangi o te Manawanui: Recommendations for Reform from the Chief Victims Advisor. Both recommend a fresh approach to the way criminal justice has been approached... More>>

ALSO:

"Heart-Breaking And Confronting": Surgical Mesh Restorative Justice Report

Minister Genter: “People have talked about losing the life they had enjoyed before surgical mesh harmed them – the loss of a steady job, the ability to exercise, a loving relationship in some cases. Others described the chronic pain they experienced..." More>>

ALSO:

Law Foundation: Government Decryption Powers Must Respect Privacy

The power of government to order users and companies to decrypt encrypted data and devices needs stronger privacy protections and additional safeguards, according to a study published by researchers at the University of Waikato. More>>

Latest 'Discussion Doc': National On Healthcare

National has today released our eighth Discussion Document which focusses on health and outlines a range of policies which will enable more Kiwis to access high-quality healthcare, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Select Committee Report: Combatting Foreign Election Interference

MPs have finally delivered their recommendations to combat foreign interference in elections in a long awaited and much delayed report. More>>

Mosque Attacks: Names Of Arresting Officers Released

Police are now in the position to name the two officers involved in the arrest of the alleged gunman responsible for the attacks on the Al Noor and Linwood Mosques on March 15. More>>

Big, Bold, Permanent Change Needed: Children's Commissioner On 2019 Child Poverty Monitor

“I want to see family incomes dramatically raised by increasing benefits and making the minimum wage a living wage. And the Government needs to move much faster at increasing the supply of social housing..." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 