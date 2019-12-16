Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Deadly blind spot in government’s approach to alcohol harm

Monday, 16 December 2019, 1:25 pm
Press Release: Hapai Te Hauora

Māori leaders tackle deadly blind spot in government’s approach to alcohol harm


This week a collective of mana whenua, Māori health providers, advocates and community take their concerns about alcohol harm inequities to a symposium held at Middlemore Hospital.

The Māori Symposium on Waipiro is supported by a collaboration between Kōkiri ki Tāmaki Makaurau Trust, Raukura Hauora o Tainui, Counties Manukau DHB, Hāpai Te Hauora and the National Hauora Coalition.

"The purpose of the symposium is to bring Māori voice on alcohol related harm to the fore; to put Māori in a position we have not occupied in the decades of debating alcohol-related harm - and that’s a position of leadership" says Dr. Sarah Herbert, spokesperson from the collective for Māori Leadership on Alcohol. "Alcohol has seriously and negatively impacted our people more than any other population group in Aotearoa and we’re dissatisfied with the decisions that are being made for us, but without us in this space."

Recently released statistics from the New Zealand Health Survey 2018/19 show that Māori continue to be more likely than non-Māori to drink hazardously, with all drinking rates among Māori trending up. Māori men are 1.4 times more likely to drink hazardously than non-Māori, and Māori women are more than twice as likely to drink compared with non-Māori women.

"We’ve got a deadly blind spot in this country around alcohol harm." says Dr. Rawiri Mckree Jansen, a South Auckland GP and claimant to the Waitangi Tribunal on the Wai 2499 Health Services and Outcomes Kaupapa Inquiry concerning health outcomes across the health system. "Successive governments have lacked the courage to act meaningfully, wringing their hands and producing reports to make it look like they’re doing something but we’re so addicted to alcohol and alcohol industry funding that government initiatives in recent years read like a sad litany of missed opportunities."

Dr. Jansen says the symposium will fill a gap in the system by prioritising Māori voices and leadership. "We’re taking the mic and setting our priorities for alcohol harm reduction out in public so decision-makers will have no choice but to listen. We will show that self-determination for whānau and equitable decision-making are not simply nice to haves, but essential to turning this tragic inequity around for future generations."

David Rātu, the lead claimant for WAI 2624, and part the Māori Leadership on Alcohol Collective, says the hui will be an opportunity not just to reiterate failures by governments but to show how Māori solutions are the way forward. Rātu took a claim to the Treaty of Waitangi, saying that the Crown breached the Treaty by failing to implement recommendations from the Law Commission in 2010. He says "Our community is being prevented from achieving self-determination through ineffective legislation. We’re yet to see impactful and sustainable action on the sale and supply of alcohol and we’ve had enough of waiting. This symposium is about saying - here’s where the system is broken, fix it and then let us get on with finding ways to live well that are meaningful to us as Māori."

Event details

Time: 9.30am-1.30pm

Date: Wednesday 18 December, 2019

Location: Counties Maunkau DHB Lecture Theatre, Middlemore Hospital Road, 54/100 Hospital Road, Auckland

Facebook event RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/448776682332053/

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hapai Te Hauora on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims

A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...

The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

 

More Discussions: National On Housing, Transport And Infrastructure

National has today released the ninth and tenth in our series of discussion documents, which contain a range of proposals to ensure New Zealand has the high-quality housing and infrastructure it needs to prosper, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Trains: Govt's Plans For Rail

The Government has released its long term vision for a sustainable 21st Century rail network that gets our cities moving, connects our regions and gets more freight off the roads. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Welfare Vs Infrastructure Spending

If New Zealand has a pressing need to stimulate its flagging economy, it seems very weird that the government is choosing a $12 billion package of infrastructure spending – mainly on road and rail – that by definition, will take a very long time to deliver their stimulatory benefits ... More>>

New Reports: "Immediate Commitment To Doing Justice Differently"

Justice Minister Andrew Little released two reports today, Turuki! Turuki! from Te Uepū Hāpai I te Ora, and Te Tangi o te Manawanui: Recommendations for Reform from the Chief Victims Advisor. Both recommend a fresh approach to the way criminal justice has been approached... More>>

ALSO:

"Heart-Breaking And Confronting": Surgical Mesh Restorative Justice Report

Minister Genter: “People have talked about losing the life they had enjoyed before surgical mesh harmed them – the loss of a steady job, the ability to exercise, a loving relationship in some cases. Others described the chronic pain they experienced..." More>>

ALSO:

Law Foundation: Government Decryption Powers Must Respect Privacy

The power of government to order users and companies to decrypt encrypted data and devices needs stronger privacy protections and additional safeguards, according to a study published by researchers at the University of Waikato. More>>

Latest 'Discussion Doc': National On Healthcare

National has today released our eighth Discussion Document which focusses on health and outlines a range of policies which will enable more Kiwis to access high-quality healthcare, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Select Committee Report: Combatting Foreign Election Interference

MPs have finally delivered their recommendations to combat foreign interference in elections in a long awaited and much delayed report. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 