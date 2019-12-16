New Zealand Flag to be returned to full mast
Monday, 16 December 2019, 2:34 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Culture And Heritage
MONDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2019
At the request of the
Prime Minister, the Right Honourable Jacinda Ardern, at 5pm
today Monday 16 December 2019 the New Zealand Flag is to be
returned to full mast on all Government and public
buildings.
This instruction applies to all Government
Departments, buildings and naval vessels which have flag
poles and normally fly the New Zealand Flag.
For more
information about half-masting the flag, please visit http://www.mch.govt.nz/nz-identity-heritage/flags/half-masting-new-zealand-flag.
ends
