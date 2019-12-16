Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

National's road charging proposals "wide open to abuse"

Monday, 16 December 2019, 5:24 pm
Press Release: Dog And Lemon Guide

National’s proposed user-pays scheme for road users will almost inevitably become a state-controlled mass vehicle surveillance system, says the car review website dogandlemon.com.

Editor Clive Matthew-Wilson, who was also the former editor of a computer magazine, says any system that could reliably charge all vehicle owners for the distance travelled would almost certainly be based on satellite information.

“This is a bureaucrat’s dream. The government simply needs to pass a law requiring that each vehicle is fitted with a Global Positioning System (GPS). This system would then feed your vehicle’s current location to a computer. The computer would then work out how far you’ve travelled and deduct Road User Charges from your bank account.”

“Inevitably, a system of this kind would also become widely used by law enforcement agencies. Doubtless, these agencies would also love having the ability to switch off vehicles without the driver being able to do anything about it.

“Similar systems are already widely used by car dealers in the USA to track vehicles on hire purchase. If the customer stops paying for the hire purchase, the dealer simply uses a remote control to switch off the vehicle, leaving the owner stranded at the side of the road.”

“However, such as system could be easily abused. For example, if a group of known protesters were on their way to a demonstration, the government could simply switch their cars off remotely, so the protesters couldn’t turn up at the event.”

Matthew-Wilson adds:

“This is not some science fiction scenario, this is here and now technology. And, similar technology is already being abused here and now. In case you don’t know, your smartphone is probably tracking your every move and unscrupulous companies are exploiting the data they gather about you. You can solve this problem by leaving your smartphone behind, but you can’t escape from a GPS-based government vehicle tracking system. Such a system will gradually increase the level of surveillance to the point where every single vehicle journey you make is carefully tracked.“

“I, for one, am alarmed at this potential level of surveillance.”

Matthew-Wilson adds that a centralised surveillance system of this kind is also exceedingly vulnerable to hacking and deliberate disruption by foreign powers.

“While satellite technology is currently reliable, GPS satellites will be among the first targets in any international conflict. The government’s eyes in the sky could suddenly be out of action without notice, along with the road user charging system that relies on these satellites.”


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Dog And Lemon Guide on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims

A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...

The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

 

More Discussions: National On Housing, Transport And Infrastructure

National has today released the ninth and tenth in our series of discussion documents, which contain a range of proposals to ensure New Zealand has the high-quality housing and infrastructure it needs to prosper, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Trains: Govt's Plans For Rail

The Government has released its long term vision for a sustainable 21st Century rail network that gets our cities moving, connects our regions and gets more freight off the roads. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Welfare Vs Infrastructure Spending

If New Zealand has a pressing need to stimulate its flagging economy, it seems very weird that the government is choosing a $12 billion package of infrastructure spending – mainly on road and rail – that by definition, will take a very long time to deliver their stimulatory benefits ... More>>

New Reports: "Immediate Commitment To Doing Justice Differently"

Justice Minister Andrew Little released two reports today, Turuki! Turuki! from Te Uepū Hāpai I te Ora, and Te Tangi o te Manawanui: Recommendations for Reform from the Chief Victims Advisor. Both recommend a fresh approach to the way criminal justice has been approached... More>>

ALSO:

"Heart-Breaking And Confronting": Surgical Mesh Restorative Justice Report

Minister Genter: “People have talked about losing the life they had enjoyed before surgical mesh harmed them – the loss of a steady job, the ability to exercise, a loving relationship in some cases. Others described the chronic pain they experienced..." More>>

ALSO:

Law Foundation: Government Decryption Powers Must Respect Privacy

The power of government to order users and companies to decrypt encrypted data and devices needs stronger privacy protections and additional safeguards, according to a study published by researchers at the University of Waikato. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 