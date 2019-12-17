Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Advocacy Group Call on MoH to ‘Pause’ Use of Surgical Mesh

Tuesday, 17 December 2019, 8:33 am
Press Release: Mesh Down Under


The NZ Surgical Mesh Restorative Justice Report was published by the Ministry of Health last week.
https://www.health.govt.nz/publication/hearing-and-responding-stories-survivors-surgical-mesh

The following day the UK extended its suspension of the use of female Surgical Mesh.
The UK inquiry lead, Baroness Julia Cumberlege, said this is because “The harm that has been done to so many women and the effect on their and their families' lives is a tragedy. The pause remains in place as the conditions we set for its resumption have not been met. The fact that this harm could have been avoided, makes it deeply troubling”. http://www.immdsreview.org.uk/news.html?fbclid=IwAR2ZcS2dOGXjaHKjDLGsFX2IS_rHWmUJSDKoPqhIsa5XbRJrHXfRwr-07bg

Mesh Down Under is also deeply troubled. “The UK action is in stark contrast to New Zealand where surgical mesh surgery is ongoing”. Carmel Berry, co-leader of Mesh Down Under confirmed: “We believe mesh surgery needs to be stopped, but feel this surgery is being allowed to continue because there are not enough surgeons with the skills to provide an alternative”.

Many people no longer want mesh implanted, yet there has been little to no training or monitoring of surgeons undertaking non-mesh procedures.

The Restorative Justice report clearly identified the lack of skill of surgeons in NZ undertaking mesh surgery, both implantation and in the removal of the mesh. It was very clear that some of the injuries sustained were due to insufficient surgical skill.

Mesh devices that are the most widely used devices in NZ – deemed have been deemed “not fit for purpose” in last months Australian Federal court judgment.
https://blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2019/12/04/carl-heneghan-australian-judge-finds-mesh-manufacturer-negligent-heres-why/

“Mesh Down Under has again called for a ‘pause’ in mesh surgeries, at least until all outcomes of the Restorative Justice report have been met and comprehensive data on all mesh procedures (including hernia) is being collected. We expect the same standard with high vigilance scrutiny on non-mesh procedures.” said Berry.

Find more from Mesh Down Under on InfoPages.
 
 
 
