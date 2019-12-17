Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Tuia 250 Voyage ends but Tuia - Our Future is Unstoppable

Tuesday, 17 December 2019, 6:55 pm
Press Release: Tuia 250

Tuia 250 Voyage ends but Tuia - Our Future is Unstoppable


Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr.


Dame Jenny and Hoturoa were commenting after the whakakapinga (closing ceremony) for the Tuia 250 Voyage, which was held at Tuahuru Marae in Te Māhia today.


The Tuia 250 Voyage has involved a flotilla of vessels representing Māori, Pacific and European voyaging traditions sailing to sites of significance around Aotearoa since early Ocober.

“This Voyage has had an undeniable impact on the communities visited, and on New Zealanders far and wide who joined in the conversations and opened themselves to looking at our history in a new light,” says Dame Jenny.


“Over the past 10 weeks, many of us have gained a new level of insight into the settlement of this nation, as stories well known by local iwi finally received the wider hearing they deserved, and the Endeavour’s stories have been considered in a broader context.


“This rebalancing of our history, which has reset Kiwis’ understanding of who we are and where we come from, has marked an important step forward for us all as New Zealanders.


“The conversations Tuia has provoked haven’t always been easy, and for many there is still a lot of pain associated with our past. However, what we’ve witnessed is that when that pain is acknowledged, healing can begin.


“We’re confident that if we continue the spirit of openness and understanding that has been a hallmark of Tuia 250 so far, we can contribute significantly to relations between Māori and Pākehā in this country as we look to the future.”


Hoturoa says that for him, one of the most significant outcomes of the Tuia 250 Voyage is that it has helped foster a deeper and wider understanding of the voyaging histories and capabilities of tangata whenua.


“Over the last ten weeks, people have seen waka and tall ships sailing together, and they’ve learned about the journeys made across the Pacific, well before James Cook came to these shores.


“I hope we have helped lay to rest once and for all the notion that James Cook ‘discovered’ Aotearoa. When he arrived here on the Endeavour in 1769, he encountered a people who had discovered and settled this land many, many centuries beforehand, using sophisticated navigational and voyaging skills.


“Throughout the Tuia 250 Voyage, we have been helping New Zealanders understand more about these skills. We have shown people that well before the invention of the sextant, we were using the stars and environmental markers to navigate and cross great stretches of ocean.”

Hoturoa says the Tuia 250 Voyage has also helped bring to the forefront the names of tangata whenua often missing from stories told about the first encounters between Māori and Pākehā.

“Through Tuia, New Zealanders have been hearing and talking about people such as Te Maro and Koukou, in the same historical vein as Cook and Banks.


“This rebalancing of our history is an important step forward, because through increased knowledge comes increased understanding.”


Both co-chairs believe it’s important that we keep the Tuia spirit alive and actively continue the consideration, the korero and the commitment to action that Tuia 250 has ignited, so it has a legacy that will carry beyond the next 250 years into the future.


“In celebrating and acknowledging our dual heritage, confronting the encounters that define us and weaving our cultures together, precious and different as Tuia implies, we can build the shared future we are striving for,” say Dame Jenny and Hoturoa.


