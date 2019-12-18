Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Commission "a crucial step with major expertise gap"

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 12:48 pm
Press Release: NZ Climate and Health group

www.orataiao.org.nz

MEDIA STATEMENT
18 December 2019

Newly appointed climate change commission a crucial step with major expertise gap

The newly appointed climate change commission is an important step towards New Zealand being able to put the necessary policies in place to protect our health and wellbeing from climate change, but it lacks the full expertise to bring about the transformative change that New Zealand needs to meet its climate change commitments to ensure our safety and well-being into the future, according to Dr Alexandra Macmillan, Co-convenor, OraTaiao: NZ Climate and Health Council.

“It’s encouraging to see the inclusion of strong Māori leadership on the new commission. The commission also has expertise in climate science and adaptation, classical economics and in agribusiness, but what is missing is people who understand the impacts of climate change on our health and wellbeing, as well as how transformative change happens in society. It’s not just business and industry that has to adapt,” said Dr Macmillan.

“Unfortunately, New Zealand’s policies are still insufficient to reduce emissions to a level below 1.5 degrees, and that is even with the Zero Carbon Act. In order to strengthen our policies the commissions needs expertise in policy, and also in health and equity.”

Government climate action is measured against the globally agreed Paris Agreement of “holding warming well below 2 degrees, and pursuing efforts to limit warming to 1.5 degrees” by the Climate Action Tracker, with the latest update on 2 December showing NZ’s policies as 'insufficient'.


“The commission will need to make substantive changes such as moving government subsidies away from polluting industries and into supporting low income households in a healthy and just transition. It will also need to lead in identifying win-win policies for health, equity and the environment, such as the recent government announcement of discounted e-bikes for public sector workers. Getting people out of cars and onto bikes, including e-bikes, brings significant health benefits and helps reduce the impact of climate change. However, we need to see many more policies like this across all the big emitting sectors,” said Dr Macmillan.

“Health and wellbeing expertise is missing from the commission and yet health is the sector that is working for the wellbeing and health of our population, as well as being a massive sector that will be affected by climate change.”

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Climate and Health group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims

A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...

The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

 

MP Pay Bill Passed: Keeping Rises 'In Check And Independent'

“The changes passed by Parliament today restore the independence of the Remuneration Authority to calculate increases in a fair and transparent manner. They repeal the formula introduced in 2015 that resulted in higher-than-expected pay increases." More>>

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

Climate Commission: Expert Advisors On Emission Reductions Announced

“Our decision to create the Climate Change Commission was about protecting climate policy from political mood swings, meaning every future government can stay focused on the job at hand: to help solve climate change and make our communities are cleaner and healthier,” James Shaw said. More>>

ALSO:

Mark Sowden: Appointment Of Government Statistician

“I am very pleased to announce Mr Sowden’s appointment to this role. He is a respected Public Service leader who has worked effectively across government, iwi and non-government organisations. His ability to unify people around common goals and improve systems has been central to his career successes to date,” Ms Quilter says. More>>

More Discussions: National On Housing, Transport And Infrastructure

National has today released the ninth and tenth in our series of discussion documents, which contain a range of proposals to ensure New Zealand has the high-quality housing and infrastructure it needs to prosper, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Trains: Govt's Plans For Rail

The Government has released its long term vision for a sustainable 21st Century rail network that gets our cities moving, connects our regions and gets more freight off the roads. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 