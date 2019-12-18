Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Positive impact of Govt's freshwater reform proposals

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 3:46 pm
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand

Further research confirms the positive impact of Govt's freshwater reform proposals


Research by University of Auckland economist Professor Tim Hazledine, released today by the Environmental Defence Society (EDS) confirms that intensive agriculture lobbyists have misrepresented the impact of the freshwater reforms on New Zealand's economy, Fish & Game New Zealand Chief Executive Martin Taylor says.

Professor Hazledine’s work also confirms research previously undertaken by NZIER for Fish & Game New Zealand that "the impacts of the government [freshwater] reforms are unlikely to be major at the national level, and not felt for many years due to the long lead in times proposed."

DairyNZ's economic analysis resulted in them claiming that GDP will lower by 1.1 per cent in 2050 because of the Government's freshwater reform proposals. NZIER modelling concluded DairyNZ's modelling of the impact of the Government's proposed freshwater reform package represents the "worst-case depiction that may exaggerate the impact.

"Under DairyNZ's modelling; the New Zealand economy will grow at 2.06 per cent each year on average accounting for the 'worst-case' impact of the Government's freshwater reform proposals, compared with 2.10 per cent under the business as usual scenario - a difference of just 0.04 per cent."

Colmar Brunton research in August showed three quarters - 77 per cent - of those surveyed said they were extremely or very concerned about the pollution of lakes and rivers.

"Many good farmers have been getting on and improving their practices - the Government's plan will just ensure all farmers embrace sustainable farming, and that will be good for them, for the environment and for all New Zealanders," Mr Taylor concluded.


The NZIER's report can be found here and here

Professor Hazledine report can be found on the EDS website here

Read the Colmar Brunton research here


