Thousands of Law Abiding Citizens Will Become Criminals From Today Onwards.

"After today thousands of law abiding New Zealanders will become criminals and face up to 7 years jail for possessing what was a lawful and authorised firearm". Alan Simmons co leader of the NZ Outdoors Party said "The police attitude is threatening and intimidating with TV adverts depicting people heading off to court. The police and the Government need to take a long hard look at themselves. Less than half of the Semi Automatics have been handed in and for the police to now make threats of raids, prosecution and jail for honest citizens smacks of Tyranny."

"Obviously the gun buy back has not worked as they had hoped so to now threaten people shows a desperation by a government well out of its depth" said Alan " The NZ Outdoors Party will seek to reinstate what is left of sensible gun laws at next years general election. Many of the valuable treasured family antique firearms will have been destroyed by the police in their race to disarm law abiding farmers and hunters, leaving only criminals and police armed. Their rushed and excessive response to police enforcement failures has turned responsible Outdoors people against the Government and shown a complete disregard for peaceful law abiding citizens.

The Outdoors Party supports the call for extending the arms amnesty until after the 2020 election. This whole saga is one of many examples of this government's lack of respect for democracy and the rights of people. Restraining government abuse of power is shaping up to be one of the big issues of next year's election. "

