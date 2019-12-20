Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Understanding New Zealand’s Phosphate Trade

Friday, 20 December 2019, 1:55 pm
Press Release: Phosboucraa

Statement from Mr. Maoulainine Maoulainine, Chairman of the Board of Phosboucraa.

I am a Sahrawi. I am also the Chairman of the Board of Phosboucraa, the phosphate mining company operating in the Southern provinces of Morocco. I have been fortunate to spend the significant majority of my career at Phosboucraa, starting as a junior engineer and rising to CEO and now Chairman.

Our company, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of OCP Group, supplies most of New Zealand’s phosphate rock as well as various other international customers. New Zealand is not and has never been “the last country to import” our phosphate rock as has been claimed. In fact, in 2018, New Zealand imported approximately 22% while the remaining 78% went elsewhere.

I have a deep understanding of the complexity of our Southern Provinces’ geopolitical issues. To describe the region as “occupied” is false. In fact, the final political status of Morocco’s Southern provinces is currently subject to a negotiation process led by the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) under the auspices of the UN Security Council.

The UN has developed a framework that encourages trade and investment in the area to promote sustainable economic and social development and provide opportunities for the local population. Trade with the region not only complies with international law, it is encouraged by the international community because of the positive impact it will have.

We are proud to play a significant role as an employer in a region with little in the way of job opportunities. Those jobs sustain families and build communities. Our employees are provided with the best-in-class socio-economic benefits, training programs and long term career development.

At Phosboucraa we take our responsibilities very seriously and will continue to work to build a better, more prosperous future for the region and its local people. We work hard to ensure that all of our operations and activities exceed all relevant national and international standards, including those established by the United Nations. Through our education, innovation and other sustainability initiatives, we endeavor to have a positive impact on our surrounding communities and further afield.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Phosboucraa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Best Music Of 2019

This was a year where so many of the highlights came from female musicians. And not just from the obvious names (Lana Del Rey, FKA twigs, Angel Olsen and Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief) but also Rosalia, Little Simz, Jamila Woods, Nilufer Yanya, Aldous Harding, Doja Cat, etc etc.

But amid all that richness, there was one standout album... More>>

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:

Dew Report Released: Labour Staffer Sexual Assault Allegations 'Not Established'

Labour released the report - conducted by independent lawyer Maria Dew QC - on Wednesday... "The most serious allegations, those of sexual assault, were not established," the report said. More>>

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:

Pardon Bill Passed: Restoring The Reputation Of Rua Kēnana

Rua Kēnana was wrongfully arrested when 70-armed police invaded Maungapōhatu in 1916. The fateful Sunday saw his son Toko Rua and nephew, Te Maipi Te Whiu killed during gunfire and both sides suffered injuries. More>>

ALSO:

Harm Reduction: Research Into Drug Checking Impacts

A new research project will examine the effectiveness of drug checking programmes at music festivals to find out whether it helps keep people safe and reduces harm. More>>

ALSO:

MP Pay Bill Passed: Keeping Rises 'In Check And Independent'

“The changes passed by Parliament today restore the independence of the Remuneration Authority to calculate increases in a fair and transparent manner. They repeal the formula introduced in 2015 that resulted in higher-than-expected pay increases." More>>

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

Climate Commission: Expert Advisors On Emission Reductions Announced

“Our decision to create the Climate Change Commission was about protecting climate policy from political mood swings, meaning every future government can stay focused on the job at hand: to help solve climate change and make our communities are cleaner and healthier,” James Shaw said. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 