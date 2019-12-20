Federated Farmers questions ETS announcements



Major announcements on potential changes to the ETS, and a consultation period shortened by the summer break, are not a Christmas present farmers will appreciate.

"Apart from the unfortunate timing, we’re concerned that limiting the number of emission units in the system and doubling the carbon price cap to $50 per tonne will accelerate the purchase of productive pasture land for blanket pine forest ‘carbon farming’," Federated Farmers climate change spokesperson Andrew Hoggard says.

"Surely the proposals announced should have been carefully considered by the new independent Climate Change Commission."

Farmers would also have preferred discussion on options for tree planting that don’t come at the expense of prime sheep and beef land.

"We’d like to talk about accounting under the ETS of trees planted already - and into the future - in shelter belts, riparian strips and smaller woodlots. With recognition of these options there’s great potential for additional carbon sequestration without the undermining of livestock production capacity and the hollowing out of rural communities," Andrew said.

