Have your say on the Land Transport (NZTA) Legislation

The Transport and Infrastructure Committee is calling for submissions on the Land Transport (NZTA) Legislation Amendment Bill.

This is an omnibus bill which would amend three Acts: the Land Transport Management Act 2003, the Land Transport Act 1998, and the Railways Act 2005.

The bill seeks to strengthen the regulatory leadership of the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) by setting up a new regulatory structure, establishing the position of Director of Land Transport, and centralising regulatory authority. To support the policy objective, the bill also aims to strengthen NZTA’s role in relation to key regulatory interventions, including speed management and enforcement.

The specific provisions that are intended to give effect to this aim are listed in the bill's explanatory note.

Tell the Transport and Infrastructure Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 07 February 2019.

For more details about the bill:

• Read the full content of the bill

• Get more details about the bill/petition

• What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

