Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Incomes better but still a long way to go

Monday, 6 January 2020, 7:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

Incomes better but still a long way to go - CTU 2020 work survey results

Council of Trade Unions media release - embargoed until 5am January 6, 2020


The Council of Trade Unions Together 2020 work survey results released today show more people are reporting that their income kept up with their cost of living in 2019 than previously, but there are still significant improvements needed.


The survey was completed by nearly 900 union and non-union working people and was conducted between the 2nd and the 5th of January.


CTU President Richard Wagstaff says the results reflect the changes in policy and economic settings. “The more positive income and employment statistics of 2019 are translating into people feeling better off than they did a year ago, but right now it seems too many working people are still doing it tough, struggling to make ends meet and feeling undervalued at work.


“The Government’s reinstatement of work rights that had been eroded by their predecessors has certainly contributed to giving people the ability to get a better deal at work. However, this is a fragile gain that needs to be locked in and strengthened through the introduction of Fair Pay Agreements.


“The status quo of individual and single employer bargaining just isn’t capable of delivering fair outcomes. I think you can see that in the fact that there are still many people who feel like they are falling behind and in the areas of work that haven’t improved such as job security and workload.


“As with last year, the most commonly reported cost of living issues concern the cost of basics, particularly housing. The impact of the increased cost of renting has come through particularly strongly in comments this year. ”


The 2020 survey also focused on workplace culture with questions about bullying, management effectiveness, and people’s comfort in raising health and safety issues.


Wagstaff says the results are concerning. “Workplace culture is a core reflection of management capability, and less than a quarter of people rate their management as better than average. That’s also showing up in their reporting of unacceptably high levels of workplace bullying.


“We’re also very concerned about the number of people who don’t feel able to report health and safety issues to their managers. We’ve had one in five people report that they don’t feel able to raise this issue. Safety at work is such a fundamental right that figure should be zero.


“Additionally, having 40% of the workforce concerned about their jobs being threatened by technology shows there is an urgent need to address the rapid changes happening to work and find ways to make sure people aren’t left behind.”


ENDS


An overview of the full 2020 survey results is available here.


The 2019 survey results are available here.

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Bush Fires, And The Killing Of Qassem Suleimani – Werewolf

In popular culture, Australia is often portrayed as Western civilisation’s last unspoiled frontier, or as its final refuge from planetary disaster. In Nevil Shute’s best-selling 1950s novel On The Beach for instance, Melbourne served as the backdrop for humanity’s last few hours on earth, before everyone fell victim to the radiation wafting down into the South Pacific from a nuclear war in the northern hemisphere. In recent weeks, the scenes of Australians seeking refuge in the sea from the flames raging across the land have had the same apocalyptic quality. This time though, Australia looks like being the forerunner – and not the culmination – of planetary disaster. More>>

 

RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames

Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:

Dew Report Released: Labour Staffer Sexual Assault Allegations 'Not Established'

Labour released the report - conducted by independent lawyer Maria Dew QC - on Wednesday... "The most serious allegations, those of sexual assault, were not established," the report said. More>>

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:

Pardon Bill Passed: Restoring The Reputation Of Rua Kēnana

Rua Kēnana was wrongfully arrested when 70-armed police invaded Maungapōhatu in 1916. The fateful Sunday saw his son Toko Rua and nephew, Te Maipi Te Whiu killed during gunfire and both sides suffered injuries. More>>

ALSO:

Harm Reduction: Research Into Drug Checking Impacts

A new research project will examine the effectiveness of drug checking programmes at music festivals to find out whether it helps keep people safe and reduces harm. More>>

ALSO:

MP Pay Bill Passed: Keeping Rises 'In Check And Independent'

“The changes passed by Parliament today restore the independence of the Remuneration Authority to calculate increases in a fair and transparent manner. They repeal the formula introduced in 2015 that resulted in higher-than-expected pay increases." More>>

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 