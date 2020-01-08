Students For Liberty Condemn Escalating Violence

Australia and New Zealand Students For Liberty Condemn Escalating Violence in the Middle East.



Australia and New Zealand Students For Liberty, part of Students For Liberty, the world’s largest libertarian activist organisation, boasting over 65,000 students in our network around the globe, has today condemned the escalation of conflict in the Middle East, calling for calm and restraint.

The attacks by both the United States and Iran threatens to plunge the world into a war it can neither afford nor tolerate. Decades of foreign involvement in the region has brought us no closer to peace; it is time for a full withdrawal by foreign powers from the Middle East.

“We are deeply troubled to learn of further violence in the Middle East; firstly, attacks by President Donald Trump, killing General Soleimani, and retaliatory attacks by Tehran on Iraqi military bases, potentially housing Australian and New Zealand Citizens,” said Australia and New Zealand Programs Associate, John Gray.

“History has shown us that violent conflict in the region has never resulted in a quick resolution, often putting innocent civilians in harm’s way. War benefits only special interests, taking money out of the pockets of hard-working Australians and New Zealanders - an unforgiveable act, especially in the current climate.

“The United States government has once again declared an intent to commit atrocities in the region and this will not be limited to military personnel or equipment. We stand in solidarity with our fellow students throughout the Middle East and push firmly against military actions that harm our future.

“The Iraqi parliament has called on US troops to leave the country;” said Gray. “It is high time we stopped endorsing imperialism over self-governance and sovereignty and finally put an end to foreign involvement in the region. Australia and New Zealand Students For Liberty strongly urge their respective governments to withdraw troops from the region – bring our people home.”

