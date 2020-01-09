Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

332 objections to proposed electorates

Thursday, 9 January 2020, 10:32 am
Press Release: Representation Commission

The Representation Commission has received 332 objections to the proposed electorate boundaries and names for the next two general elections.

450 people contributed to the objections through individual and form submissions and one petition. The submissions can be viewed online at www.vote.nz.

“The proposed electorates that we’ve received the most objections about are around Auckland and in Otago and Southland,” says Representation Commission chair, Judge Craig Thompson.

“Some of the objections are about keeping communities together,” says Judge Thompson. “Other objections are about the names of some electorates and we’ve received suggestions for names that people feel better reflect those areas.”

People can comment on the objections from 10 to 24 January 2020.

“We’ll be taking all submissions into account before finalising the electorate boundaries and names in April for the 2020 and 2023 elections,” says Judge Thompson.

The proposed electorates that received the most objections are:

Whangaparāoa (21) – objections are mostly about the name of the electorate. Hibiscus Cost is suggested as an alternative.
Helensville (58) – the majority of objectors oppose the name Helensville. Suggested names include Rodney, Atanui, Mahurangi and Kaipara.
Manukau East (64) – this electorate attracted the most boundary objections on community of interest grounds. The main concern is the inclusion of the area around Panmure in Manukau East, separating Panmure from Mt Wellington.
Papakura (22) – most support the proposed boundary changes in Papakura.
Flat Bush (22) – a number of objectors suggest adding areas from the current Botany and Manurewa electorates to this new south Auckland electorate. Alternative names suggested are Takanini, Flat Bush-Takanini, Manukau South, Manurewa East, Totara and Totara Park.
West Coast-Tasman (12) – a number of objectors oppose Brightwater being included in the electorate.
Christchurch East (2) – 122 people signed a petition opposing the inclusion of Bromley up to Linwood Avenue in the electorate.
Dunedin North (9) and Dunedin South (12) – objections mostly relate to the proposed boundaries, including adding Otago Peninsula to Dunedin North and Balclutha to Dunedin South.
Clutha-Southland (16) – a number of objectors suggest creating a central Otago or Southern Lakes electorate with a focus on tourist areas.
Invercargill (17) – objectors oppose the inclusion of Winton in the Invercargill electorate.

More information about making a counter-objection can be found online at www.vote.nz. Public hearings of submissions will be held in February.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Representation Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Iran Aftermath

So, evidently, you can get away with murder. It looks as though a further escalation in the ongoing war between Iran and the US has been avoided – mainly thanks to Iran NOT responding in kind to the recklessly unhinged behaviour by the United States. Given the massive outpouring of public grief in Iran over the murder of Qassem Soleimani, some reciprocal action by Iran was necessary, but (so far) it has been almost entirely symbolic in nature... More>>

 

RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames

Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:

Dew Report Released: Labour Staffer Sexual Assault Allegations 'Not Established'

Labour released the report - conducted by independent lawyer Maria Dew QC - on Wednesday... "The most serious allegations, those of sexual assault, were not established," the report said. More>>

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:

Pardon Bill Passed: Restoring The Reputation Of Rua Kēnana

Rua Kēnana was wrongfully arrested when 70-armed police invaded Maungapōhatu in 1916. The fateful Sunday saw his son Toko Rua and nephew, Te Maipi Te Whiu killed during gunfire and both sides suffered injuries. More>>

ALSO:

Harm Reduction: Research Into Drug Checking Impacts

A new research project will examine the effectiveness of drug checking programmes at music festivals to find out whether it helps keep people safe and reduces harm. More>>

ALSO:

MP Pay Bill Passed: Keeping Rises 'In Check And Independent'

“The changes passed by Parliament today restore the independence of the Remuneration Authority to calculate increases in a fair and transparent manner. They repeal the formula introduced in 2015 that resulted in higher-than-expected pay increases." More>>

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 