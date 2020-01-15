CEAC -National Party position on climate change is abysmal
CEAC supports Government for elevating clean ‘Rail Transport’ over truck transport, for moving more freight onto rail, thereby keeping our CO2 ‘climate emissions’ at a far lower levels, potentially stabilising climate changing weather events, saving taxpayer spending, keeping all our public highways /local roads safer, reducing road surface destruction from trucks causing immense road/bridge surface damages, saving taxpayer costs.
Labour/NZ First have produced the new updated “National
Rail strategy” which shows climate change leadership;
• https://www.budget.govt.nz/budget/2019/wellbeing/transforming-economy/investing-in-rail.htm
Contrast Labour/NZ First to National;
• National has vowed to scrap the RMA . https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/118223167/national-promises-to-repeal-and-replace-rma
• National Instead plan to build massive highways for more (dirty emissions of CO2 using truck freight. https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PA1912/S00153/national-to-deliver-on-housing-transport-and-infrastructure.htm
• National also are deliberately refusing to plan for rail freight, thereby are encouraging no rail freight to and from all provincial ports.
National promises to repeal and replace RMA.
• Winston Peters and Phil Twyford as Minister of Transport have been outlining the rail potential benefits in this new rail policy here; https://www.budget.govt.nz/budget/2019/wellbeing/transforming-economy/investing-in-rail.htm
• "Rail makes a vital contribution to
urban public transport. Moving more freight by rail is
economically efficient, and reduces carbon emissions as well
as deaths and serious injuries on our roads.
• "Previous Governments have taken a hands-off approach and left rail in a state of managed decline.
• "That's why we instigated the Future of Rail review to make sure we are taking a long-term, joined-up approach to rehabilitating rail.
•
• "Our New Zealand Rail Plan will outline the Government's strategic vision and give a 10-year programme of indicative investments and benefits," Phil Twyford says.
• KiwiRail will report on progress on implementing the Government's vision for rail and further funding will be considered in Budget 2020.
CEAC hereby adds our support to
Government for elevating clean ‘Rail Transport’ over
truck transport, for moving more freight onto
rail;
• thereby keeping our CO2 ‘climate emissions’ at a far lower levels,
• potentially stabilising climate changing weather events.
• saving taxpayer spending,
• Keeping all our public highways /local roads safer.
• Reducing road surface destruction from trucks causing immense road/bridge surface damages.
• Saving taxpayer costs from rising from paying for every day on roads all around our country.