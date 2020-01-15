Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

CEAC -National Party position on climate change is abysmal

Wednesday, 15 January 2020, 10:07 am
Press Release: Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre

CEAC supports Government for elevating clean ‘Rail Transport’ over truck transport, for moving more freight onto rail, thereby keeping our CO2 ‘climate emissions’ at a far lower levels, potentially stabilising climate changing weather events, saving taxpayer spending, keeping all our public highways /local roads safer, reducing road surface destruction from trucks causing immense road/bridge surface damages, saving taxpayer costs.

Here’s the latest;

• While Labour/NZ First have produced the new updated “National Rail strategy” which shows climate change leadership;
https://www.budget.govt.nz/budget/2019/wellbeing/transforming-economy/investing-in-rail.htm

Contrast Labour/NZ First to National;

• National has vowed to scrap the RMA . https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/118223167/national-promises-to-repeal-and-replace-rma

• National Instead plan to build massive highways for more (dirty emissions of CO2 using truck freight. https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PA1912/S00153/national-to-deliver-on-housing-transport-and-infrastructure.htm

• National also are deliberately refusing to plan for rail freight, thereby are encouraging no rail freight to and from all provincial ports.

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/118223167/national-promises-to-repeal-and-replace-rma

National promises to repeal and replace RMA.


Winston Peters and Phil Twyford as Minister of Transport have been outlining the rail potential benefits in this new rail policy here; https://www.budget.govt.nz/budget/2019/wellbeing/transforming-economy/investing-in-rail.htm

Quote;

• "Rail makes a vital contribution to urban public transport. Moving more freight by rail is economically efficient, and reduces carbon emissions as well as deaths and serious injuries on our roads.

• "Previous Governments have taken a hands-off approach and left rail in a state of managed decline.

• "That's why we instigated the Future of Rail review to make sure we are taking a long-term, joined-up approach to rehabilitating rail.

• "Our New Zealand Rail Plan will outline the Government's strategic vision and give a 10-year programme of indicative investments and benefits," Phil Twyford says.

• KiwiRail will report on progress on implementing the Government's vision for rail and further funding will be considered in Budget 2020.

Unquote;

CEAC hereby adds our support to Government for elevating clean ‘Rail Transport’ over truck transport, for moving more freight onto rail;
• thereby keeping our CO2 ‘climate emissions’ at a far lower levels,
• potentially stabilising climate changing weather events.
• saving taxpayer spending,
• Keeping all our public highways /local roads safer.
• Reducing road surface destruction from trucks causing immense road/bridge surface damages.
• Saving taxpayer costs from rising from paying for every day on roads all around our country.

