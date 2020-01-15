CEAC -National Party position on climate change is abysmal

CEAC supports Government for elevating clean ‘Rail Transport’ over truck transport, for moving more freight onto rail, thereby keeping our CO2 ‘climate emissions’ at a far lower levels, potentially stabilising climate changing weather events, saving taxpayer spending, keeping all our public highways /local roads safer, reducing road surface destruction from trucks causing immense road/bridge surface damages, saving taxpayer costs.

Here’s the latest;

• While Labour/NZ First have produced the new updated “National Rail strategy” which shows climate change leadership;

• https://www.budget.govt.nz/budget/2019/wellbeing/transforming-economy/investing-in-rail.htm

Contrast Labour/NZ First to National;

• National has vowed to scrap the RMA . https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/118223167/national-promises-to-repeal-and-replace-rma

• National Instead plan to build massive highways for more (dirty emissions of CO2 using truck freight. https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PA1912/S00153/national-to-deliver-on-housing-transport-and-infrastructure.htm

• National also are deliberately refusing to plan for rail freight, thereby are encouraging no rail freight to and from all provincial ports.

• Winston Peters and Phil Twyford as Minister of Transport have been outlining the rail potential benefits in this new rail policy here; https://www.budget.govt.nz/budget/2019/wellbeing/transforming-economy/investing-in-rail.htm

Quote;

• "Rail makes a vital contribution to urban public transport. Moving more freight by rail is economically efficient, and reduces carbon emissions as well as deaths and serious injuries on our roads.

• "Previous Governments have taken a hands-off approach and left rail in a state of managed decline.

• "That's why we instigated the Future of Rail review to make sure we are taking a long-term, joined-up approach to rehabilitating rail.

•

• "Our New Zealand Rail Plan will outline the Government's strategic vision and give a 10-year programme of indicative investments and benefits," Phil Twyford says.

• KiwiRail will report on progress on implementing the Government's vision for rail and further funding will be considered in Budget 2020.

Unquote;

CEAC hereby adds our support to Government for elevating clean ‘Rail Transport’ over truck transport, for moving more freight onto rail;

• thereby keeping our CO2 ‘climate emissions’ at a far lower levels,

• potentially stabilising climate changing weather events.

• saving taxpayer spending,

• Keeping all our public highways /local roads safer.

• Reducing road surface destruction from trucks causing immense road/bridge surface damages.

• Saving taxpayer costs from rising from paying for every day on roads all around our country.



