Government must deliver on PT fares

The Public Transport Users Association (PTUA) is disappointed Auckland Transport is once again raising most fares from February and is calling on the government for action.

Both the Labour and Green parties actively campaigned on being pro-public transport and fairer fares. Auckland mayor Phil Goff has campaigned on being pro-public transport. “Well, now is the time to put up and deliver lower fares for bus, train and ferry users” Jon Reeves, National Co-ordinator of the PTUA said.

Auckland Transport is out of control so can raise fares as they wish, but Labour’s Transport Minister Phil Twyford and Green’s Associate Transport Minister Julie Ann Genter both campaigned hard in the lead up to the last elections promoting public transport. They have not delivered and now Aucklanders, for a 3rd time since the 2017 general election, have to face another round of fare increases.

The PTUA would like the government to urgently provide Auckland Transport with the additional $3.5 million short fall to stop the fare increase, or better still provide AT with funds to enable significant fare reductions for all public transport users.

“Auckland has some of the highest fares in the world. If the Government took climate change, the environment and congestion seriously they would have increase funding. The Government allowed Auckland Council to quickly increase local petrol taxes, but how about something for public transport users?” Reeves added.

