Time running out to have a say on proposed electorates

The next stage of public consultation on the electorate boundary review is closing soon and time is running out for people to have their say.

The Representation Commission is reviewing the names and boundaries of electorates for the next two general elections. So far 332 objections have been received to the proposed electorates which were released for public comment in November.

“People can read the objections and comment on them at www.vote.nz,” says Representation Commission chair, Judge Craig Thompson. “The deadline for counter-objections is 5pm Friday 24 January.”

“We want to hear what people think of the shape and name of the electorate they will vote in at this year’s election and the next in 2023,” says Judge Thompson.

Counter-objections will be published online at www.vote.nz after 24 January and public hearings of submissions will be held in February. The final electorate boundaries will be released in April.





