Time running out to have a say on proposed electorates
Thursday, 16 January 2020, 10:14 am
Press Release: Representation Commission
The next stage of public consultation on the electorate
boundary review is closing soon and time is running out for
people to have their say.
The Representation Commission
is reviewing the names and boundaries of electorates for the
next two general elections. So far 332 objections have been
received to the proposed electorates which were released for
public comment in November.
“People can read the
objections and comment on them at www.vote.nz,” says Representation
Commission chair, Judge Craig Thompson. “The deadline for
counter-objections is 5pm Friday 24 January.”
“We
want to hear what people think of the shape and name of the
electorate they will vote in at this year’s election and
the next in 2023,” says Judge
Thompson.
Counter-objections will be published online at
www.vote.nz after 24 January and public
hearings of submissions will be held in February. The final
electorate boundaries will be released in April.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On The Excellent School Climate Change Resources
Inevitably, children hear a lot about climate change - on the news, on the street, from their friends – and a lot of that news is pretty scary, even for adults. Until very recently, one place where children haven’t heard much about climate change. That’s odd. If education is about preparing children for the future, then it seems like a total no-brainer to be teaching children about the intensifying consequences of climate change for the world they will soon inherit from us. Thankfully, the education system is now doing something about it. You can read the balanced, thoughtful teacher resource material for yourself, right here... More>>