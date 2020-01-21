Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Funding boost for age-friendly projects

Tuesday, 21 January 2020, 2:56 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Social Development

The Office for Seniors has announced the nine successful applicants in the latest round of Community Connects grants.

With so many high-calibre applications, the Office was able to allocate the entire years Community Connects funding this round, when there are usually two rounds each year.

The grants of up to $15,000 help fund projects that promote the inclusion and contribution of older people in community life and support their community to become age friendly.

Office for Seniors Director, Diane Turner congratulated the nine successful recipients.

“I would like to congratulate those who were successful and thank everyone that applied,” she said.

“We know that across the world our population is ageing.

“With the right planning and support, we can create environments where older people are valued, connected and able to participate in their community.
“These projects will each contribute in their own ways to delivering on our commitment to make our country more age-friendly.”

The successful applicants are:
• Age Concern Wellington
• Alexandra Community House
• Connect the Dots (Auckland)
• Alzheimers Otago
• Age Concern Auckland
• Coromandel Independent Living Trust
• Dementia Wellington
• Hutt Timebank (Lower Hutt)
• Waitaki District Council

The projects range from piloting transport initiatives, providing advice and education to community groups around dementia, feasibility studies and action plans to make their areas age-friendly for everyone.

For more information on Community Connects grants, go to www.superseniors.msd.govt.nz


ends

