Matthew Tukaki: The Maori Party and the General Election

Reports and articles have been appearing about my involvement with the Maori Party. Articles have also appeared about my involvement in a “dream team” that could either win back several Maori Seats or be on the list of the Party.

While there is no doubt that I have entertained a political turn in my career and will not rule it out, I remain committed to the New Zealand Maori Council and the National Maori Authority and its mahi as a significant and independent advocate of Maori wherever and whoever they may be.

Above all else and above any political parties my first and only commitment is to our people. A great many of our people are suffering any number of problems and disparities and we must put the politics and political aspirations aside – in fact our only role is to instill hope, aspiration and opportunity in our people for them to flourish – for the Te Ao Maori world to flourish and reach their full potential. The New Zealand Maori Council and other “outside of politics” Maori organisations are pivotal to that instilling those three pillars.

I will not be standing for the Maori Party.

I wish the Maori Party well, as I do all of our people involved in their korero – the tireless and everyday Maori also wanting change, in addition to all others who put themselves up for high office and, at this stage, I will not make any other decisions about politics or the forthcoming general election. The only other thing I will be advocating for is our people enrolling and turning out to vote.

He aha te mea nui o te ao

What is the most important thing in the world?

He tangata, he tangata, he tangata

It is the people, it is the people, it is the people

