Imperial Tobacco plans Petone Factory closure
Wednesday, 22 January 2020, 8:18 am
Press Release: Imperial Tobacco
21 January 2018
Imperial Tobacco has today announced
a proposal to close its cigarette manufacturing facility in
Petone.
The potential closure follows a review of
Imperial Tobacco’s global manufacturing footprint and
reflects decreasing production volumes which have led to
significant overcapacity.
The factory and its
employees will now enter a consultation process.
Factory manager Karen Geddes said: “Any announcement
that involves potential job losses is regrettable and our
immediate focus is on supporting employees in an open and
respectful manner.”
There will be no impact on the
quality, price or availability of Imperial Tobacco products
in Australasia as a result of today’s announcement.
ends
