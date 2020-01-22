Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Youth Vaping and the Laws of Aotearoa

Wednesday, 22 January 2020, 12:29 pm
Press Release: Aotearoa Vapers Community Advocacy

22 January 2020

Auckland, New Zealand

The government needs to address the lack of age restrictions on vape products to limit youth access, via immediate regulation to place the products under the same age restricted R18 category as other “adult only” consumer products, such as alcohol and combustible tobacco.

Nancy Loucas, co-director of AVCA has noted “the lack of any age restriction in Aotearoa/New Zealand around the products and the continued delay in introducing proposed regulation is feeding into the perception of an epidemic that simply does not exist here. Therefore, the simple solution is to enact emergency legislation to ban the sale of the products to anyone under 18 years old. New Zealand does not, at this point in time, have any regulation that outlaws the sale of reduced risk products to youth under the age of 18.”

“By doing this one thing, the government to focus on formulating risk proportionate regulations to serve the needs of the adult smokers and vapers in New Zealand that will not involve punitive measures such as the flavour ban Hon. Salesa stated in last public announcement regarding the “youth vaping” issue.

The obvious problem with this punitive stance on THR is her blatant lack of consultation with not only the consumers, but the acknowledgement of the evidence that disproves the justification for such a ban. Having such an adamant sense of conviction that her perspective is the only perspective around harm reduction methods does a great disservice to public health, tobacco control and the people of Aotearoa.

We also know that flavours are a very big part of success in switching off of combustibles. Punitive measures that limit the choices of adult consumers will severely limit the effectiveness of these products in helping smokers be successful in switching. If we, as a country, are going to reach the SmokeFree Aotearoa 2025 goal, then the government needs to approach the proposed regulatory scheme from a pragmatic, fact/evidence based method, and not be distracted or influenced by media hysteria, moral outrage or fear based perceptions that are imported from overseas and have no relevance in the New Zealand context.”

The continued delay in introducing a regulatory framework is causing harm, not only to the reputation we have of being a beacon of sanity in Public Health policy, but also to the people who would benefit most from access to a range of products that will assist them in their journey towards being smokefree and helping get Aotearoa/New Zealand reach the SmokeFree 2025 goal.

/end

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Aotearoa Vapers Community Advocacy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why The Dice Are Loaded Against Women In Public Life

If they enter public life, women can expect a type of intense (and contradictory) scrutiny that is rarely applied to their male counterparts. If they are relatively young and conventionally attractive, such women will tend to be written off as lightweights – yet if they’re older and obviously competent, doubts will then tend to be raised about their “electability” and whether they are “warm” and “likeable” enough to connect with voters. Too conventionally feminine or not conventionally feminine enough? Too cold and too cerebral, or too warm and flighty to be seriously considered for high public office? For women in the public spotlight, the Goldilocks moments (when things are just right) are few and far between. More>>


 
 

PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change

New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>

ALSO:

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames

Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 