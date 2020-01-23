Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

The UN

Thursday, 23 January 2020, 8:08 am
Press Release: New Conservative

Helen Clarke has reported that the UN is under threat as the US has cut some funding. We need to ask why it has cut funding, and if that is because the UN has moved on from its initial function, which was to promote world peace.

From an outsider's perspective it seems that the UN, established after WW2 as a replacement for the league of nations, has decided to control more and more global activity, dictating to sovereign nations how they must behave, what beliefs they must accept, and even what policies they must introduce.

This is a far cry from being a meeting place for sovereign nations to discuss differences and avoid another catastrophic war. New Conservative unashamedly upholds our national sovereignty and vehemently opposes any encroachment on it from the UN or elsewhere.

We have not had another world war since 1945, we have avoided a nuclear holocaust up until now and the UN must be credited for some of that. There is a possibility that the US withdrawing from the league of nations allowed Germany, Italy, and Japan to go their own way with the resulting massive waste of life in WW2, so having as many nations around the meeting table is a good thing.

What we are seeing now though is a moving away from nations having their own identity and flavour as the UN tries to enforce its values and beliefs on sovereign nations.

Whether this is demanding abortion rights on Catholic nations, insisting on open borders, or dictating who must pay whom for Carbon, the UN now sees itself as the world’s globalist power, with the nations of the world its super-socialist-state.

There are a few issues with this scenario, the biggest being socialist states don't succeed. They provide no freedom for their populace and generally citizens within them are poorer. Socialist states are guilty of the biggest genocides in the world's history with the majority of their victims their own citizens. Think Pol Pot in Cambodia, Stalin in Russia, Mao in China and you get the idea.

As John Dalberg-acton said, “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.“

“It used to frustrate me how often the veto was used by the permanent members of the security council so that very little seemed to be achieved. Now I see the veto as an absolute must so that no one group or person has too much power, too much control,” notes Leighton Baker, New Conservative Leader.

“The US has every right to withhold funds from an organisation it sees as dictatorial and wasteful. After all, it is asked to provide approximately 22% of the total annual budget for the UN, or 10 Billion US dollars. We need to ask what benefit New Zealand receives for its annual contribution of over $200,000,000 too, and whether we could do more good with it ourselves, rather than funding yet one more bloated bureaucracy.

“In its original format as mediator between nations and a place to discuss with words rather than force, the UN had a measure of success, however...

“An unchecked, unrestrained UN is one monster the world cannot afford to see unleashed, ”concludes Baker.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Conservative on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why The Dice Are Loaded Against Women In Public Life

If they enter public life, women can expect a type of intense (and contradictory) scrutiny that is rarely applied to their male counterparts. If they are relatively young and conventionally attractive, such women will tend to be written off as lightweights – yet if they’re older and obviously competent, doubts will then tend to be raised about their “electability” and whether they are “warm” and “likeable” enough to connect with voters. Too conventionally feminine or not conventionally feminine enough? Too cold and too cerebral, or too warm and flighty to be seriously considered for high public office? For women in the public spotlight, the Goldilocks moments (when things are just right) are few and far between. More>>


 
 

PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change

New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>

ALSO:

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames

Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 