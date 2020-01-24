Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZ to Kick Off the “Global Day of Protest Against 5G”

Friday, 24 January 2020, 8:29 am
Press Release: Peace Team


Communities all around New Zealand are preparing for the Global Day of Protest Against 5G on Saturday 25 January 2020. From a lively educational market stall in Kaitaia to a solid protest in Invercargill, people all over the country will be mobilising against the imposition of 5G networks.

To date, Vodafone has switched on 5G in parts of Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown while Spark has started up 5G in parts of Alexandra, as well as in areas of Westport, Clyde, Twizel, Tekapo and Hokitika.

Irresponsibly, the New Zealand government is allowing this technology to be deployed here – despite the fact that it has not undergone any pre-market safety testing. Health minister David Clark, and minister for broadcasting communications and digital media, Kris Faafoi, have steadfastly ignored our concerns.

The Telcos and Ministry of Health are trying to cover up the lack of safety testing by saying that existing research applies to 5G. This is inaccurate and misleading as the characteristics of higher frequency 5G radiation are very different from existing 3G, 4G and wi-fi.


Communities who have already been subjected to 5G radiation, as well as those not yet affected will, on Saturday, have the opportunity to come together to peacefully express their opposition to being used as human guinea pigs by Spark or Vodafone. Some areas will share information about the health risks of 5G and other sources of wireless radiation, while some towns will demonstrate resistance to the 5G rollout.

Catherine Giorza, one of the organisers of the peaceful protest for Auckland, where Vodafone has already begun deploying 5G, says she is “hoping that the Auckland community will support our event on the corner of Queens St and Wakefield St, beginning at 12pm on Saturday 25 January, then engage others on the walk to Britomart.”

“The event is specifically intended to be family-friendly “because a safe and healthy environment is important for everyone in NZ, but especially vital for babies and children,” she said.

“We need to send a clear signal to the NZ government and Spark, Vodafone, and 2Degrees that New Zealanders do not want or need 5G. Our children’s and grandchildren’s health is more important than the latest wireless gadgets,” Lisa Er, one of the organisers said.

“Telcos are trying to force 5G radiation into everyone’s environment even though thousands of doctors, engineers and scientists have signed petitions against the deployment of 5G, because it is likely to damage people’s health and the environment. We must employ the precautionary principle, Er said.”

Protest marches, rallies and other events will occur at: Kaitaia, Whangarei, Auckland, Waiheke Island, Hamilton, Te Awamutu / Kihikihi, Gisborne, Paraparaumu, Wellington, Nelson, Christchurch, Oamaru / Waitaki, Queenstown, and Invercargill / Southland.
Details are listed here https://www.5g.org.nz/global-protests/


As it is Auckland Anniversary Weekend, and there are a number of anti war protests in Auckland and Wellington, numbers may not be huge, but this is the start of a global movement and New Zealand has the privilege of kicking it off.

References and Research:

The 5G local petition reaches 10,000 signatures:
https://www.toko.org.nz/petitions/precautionary-principle-for-5g-in-aotearoa-1


Article in Scientific American called, ”We Have no Reason to Believe 5G is Safe” concludes, “we should support the recommendations of the 250 scientists and medical doctors who signed the 5G Appeal that calls for an immediate moratorium on the deployment of 5G and demand that our government fund the research needed to adopt biologically based exposure limits that protect our health and safety.
https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/observations/we-have-no-reason-to-believe-5g-is-safe/?fbclid=IwAR3ArdNncfoUFHuagumQU85mcpox6bHQkCuJBFyX0AhebmmiASOoltoAUos

Scientists and Doctors call for a moratorium on 5G:
http://www.5gappeal.eu/
International appeal – Stop 5G on Earth and in Space – with 194,471 signatures:
https://www.5gspaceappeal.org/the-appeal


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Peace Team on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell : On Dealing With Impeccable, Impeachable Lies

By now, the end game the Republican Senate majority has in mind in their setting of the rules for the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump is pretty clear to everyone: first deny the Democrats the ability to call witnesses and offer evidence, and then derisively dismiss the charges for lack of evidence. For his part, does former security adviser John Bolton really, really want to testify against his former boss? If there was any competing faction within the Republican Party, there might be some point for Bolton in doing so – but there isn’t. More>>

Published on Werewolf

 
 

WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

ALSO:

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

ALSO:


PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:


Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change

New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>

ALSO:

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 