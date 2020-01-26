Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Shane Jones: Pay heed to the dignity of women

Sunday, 26 January 2020, 12:24 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release


Ka ora te wahine,
He wahine, he whenua, ka ngaro te tangata


At the annual gathering at Rātana pā last Friday, Shane Jones unleashed an unhinged attack on Pania Newton. He referred to Pania as, “a young putiputi (flower)” then doubled down on his diatribe against Pania by stating that “Pania must not pretend that she is something in the Māori world that she is not”, “you derive your mana in te reo Māori not pleasing Pākehās”.


This is an attack and put down of Pania’s mana. This is an attack on the grassroots leadership of Maori women, this is an attack on a movement that has widespread support. Pania Newton is by far one of the most widely respected natural leaders of her generation.


Jones’s foul put downs are absolutely offensive to Māori women. This is an attack on us all. Shane Jones has spent his entire political career pandering to Pākehā racism. His dismissal of women and marginalisation of Māori women leaders are commonplace, alongside his feeble promotion of male supremacy. Shane Jones has made a career out of bullying young Māori women.


Pania Newton and the SOUL collective have mobilised thousands of supporters on the ground and online; something Shane Jones has struggled to do his entire political career. She has displayed tenacity and humility to support the drive to return the whenua at Ihumātao. Pania Newton and the SOUL campaign have unified Māori and a broad cross section of our diverse communities across Aotearoa.


This is Mana Wahine; this is Tino Rangatiratanga in action.


Ihumātao reminds us about the importance of the whenua, and our rights as indigenous peoples to self determination. Shane Jones denigrating a hapu wahine Māori is dirty politics of the worst kind. No more will the sexist put-downs of Māori women be tolerated or be allowed to be used by an arrogant politician, dog-whistling to his political base.


Together we stand with Pania Newton and SOUL. We honour the dignity of our wahine māori and affirm the sacredness of the wharetangata and the whenua.


This statement is endorsed by :


• Metiria Turei
• Qianie Matata-Sipu
• Kelly Klink
• Robyn Kahukiwa
• Dr. Lynne Russell
• Denise Messiter
• Jontelle Beech-Dempsey
• Te Haupai Nathan Davis
• Numa Mackenzie
• Siliga David Setoga
• Morgan Godfrey
• Dr. Keri Lawson-Te Aho
• Dayle Takitimu
• Jack McDonald
• Teanau Tuiono
• Dr. Huhana Hickey
• Sonya Apa Temata
• Te Mana Aloiai
• Anne Waapu
• Toni Moana Symons
• Pita Tetauoterangi
• Grayson Goffe
• Roger Gummer
• Sarah Nilson
• Claudio Ruiz
• Reye Gaye
• Kat Edwards
• Kerri Cleaver
• Ken Sparks
• Chrsis McBride
• Tawera Tahuri
• Michael John Snapr Heke
• Jack Brazil
• Buchanan Cullen
• Ash Kore
• Paula Booker
• Dale-Maree Morgan
• Carrie Stoddart-Smith
• Te Hira Rain
• Mohika & Kim Williams
• Kathleen McLeod
• Tui Gallagher
• Dan Phillips
• Mera Penehira
• Michael Gullery
• Chris Cormack
• Sam Murphy
• Rose Greaves
• Rina Greaves
• Luanne Butler
• Anna Farrelly
• Azad Khan
• Sharon Campbell
• Dolly Baker
• Sydney Baker
• Marisa Pene
• Kanikani Te Manakura
• Joanne Waitoa
• Carrie Aukusitino
• John Anderson
• Jessie Ounei
• Rose Murphy
• James Pinker
• Cardinal Karl Pearce
• John Anderson
• Kim McBreen
• Rachael Laurie-Fendall
• Linda Munn
• Siobhan Grace
• Vicky Baker
• Amiria Puia-Taylor
• Bronwen Beechey
• Karlo Mila
• Sarah Jane Parton
• Jacqueline Smith
• John Hieatt
• Michael Tavares
• Noeleen van de Lisbonk
• Anna Sutton
• Tia Taurere-Clearsky
• Tangihaere Gardiner
• Tuiloma Lina Samu
• Lorraine Naomi Smith
• Awatea Mita
• April Kapua
• Sam Bucchanan
• Tawhana Chadwick
• Moata McNamara
• Hinemoana Baker
• Annette-Marie Staples
• Shannolee Jones
• Keala Kelly
• TeRito Peyroux
• Susan Strickland QSM
• Dr. Murray Olsen
• Terri Miana-ai Te Tau
• Rangimaria Aperahama
• Sam Vincent
• Sina Brown-Davis
• Victoria Kaihi
• Payton Kaiwai
• Elisa Lavelle
• Annevili TS
• Gail White
• Huriana Kopeke-Te Aho
• Mikaere Kopeke
• Paikea Tamuera Ariki

• Kristan Lopes
• Frankie Hill
• Kay Pohatu


[END]

