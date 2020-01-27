Adulttoymegastore supports Australian bushfire relief

Adulttoymegastore is proud to have supported a major fundraiser for Red Cross Australia’s bushfire relief efforts.

The Auctions4Aussie and Variety4Fireys initiative raised more than $35,000. Adulttoymegastore offered a backstage tour of their enormous Wellington-based warehouse, the largest adult toy warehouse in Australasia. Their auction raised $1,121.

"We’re so happy to have been able to contribute to such a wonderful cause. Being able to help our neighbours across the ditch in any way we can was something our staff really wanted to do," Owner and operator of Adulttoymegastore Nicola Relph said.

Adulttoymegastore also contributed a huge pack of goodies to the Variety4Fireys event held at Meow on Edward Street. Ticket sales for the event raised $5,110 and the raffle raised $1,540.

"The Adulttoymegastore pack was enormously popular. Chris Tse and I are so incredibly grateful to the immense generosity of New Zealand businesses who really got behind this great cause," One of the organisers of the event and auctions Emily Writes said.

