Adulttoymegastore supports Australian bushfire relief
Monday, 27 January 2020, 3:01 pm
Press Release: Adulttoymegastore.co.nz
Adulttoymegastore is proud to have
supported a major fundraiser for Red Cross Australia’s
bushfire relief efforts.
The Auctions4Aussie and
Variety4Fireys initiative raised more than $35,000.
Adulttoymegastore offered a backstage tour of their enormous
Wellington-based warehouse, the largest adult toy warehouse
in Australasia. Their auction raised $1,121.
"We’re so
happy to have been able to contribute to such a wonderful
cause. Being able to help our neighbours across the ditch in
any way we can was something our staff really wanted to do,"
Owner and operator of Adulttoymegastore Nicola Relph
said.
Adulttoymegastore also contributed a huge pack of
goodies to the Variety4Fireys event held at Meow on Edward
Street. Ticket sales for the event raised $5,110 and the
raffle raised $1,540.
"The Adulttoymegastore pack was
enormously popular. Chris Tse and I are so incredibly
grateful to the immense generosity of New Zealand businesses
who really got behind this great cause," One of the
organisers of the event and auctions Emily Writes
said.
[Ends]
