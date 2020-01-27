Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Ngāti Paoa agree to keep reserve at Pt England

Monday, 27 January 2020, 7:27 pm
Press Release: Ngati Paoa

The Ngāti Paoa Iwi Trust, mandated to receive all treaty settlement assets on behalf of Ngāti Paoa, has recently agreed with the Crown to forgo its 11.69-hectare commercial housing opportunity at Pt England reserve. In exchange, Ngāti Paoa will instead receive a further 2 hectares for papakainga housing close to the proposed Marae site at Pt England and will also be able to purchase Auckland school sites (land only) from the Ministry of Education. The remaining land at Pt England will be vested in Ngāti Paoa’s name as a reserve to be co-managed with Auckland Council.

Haydn Solomon, Kaiarahi of the Trust explains “we are extremely grateful to the previous government for providing the original commercial housing opportunity as part of our settlement in 2017. Shortly after the new government was elected, we were invited by Ministers Little, Twyford and Mahuta to look at alternative options in the hope that the land at Pt England might remain a reserve without disadvantaging Ngāti Paoa’s settlement. We agreed to consider it and after two years of working with several Crown agencies and Auckland Council, we are excited and pleased that we have achieved what we believe is a great outcome for both Ngāti Paoa and the city of Auckland.

The revised deal provides several benefits. Ngāti Paoa will still have the land at Pt England returned which is significant for the Iwi given its importance in our history. Ngāti Paoa signed the Treaty of Waitangi just along the waterfront. Being able to build papakainga housing near the Marae means it will be properly supported with accommodation for our kaumatua and the purchase of school sites on lease back to the Crown will provide significant long-term economic benefits.

In addition, as kaitiaki, we remain committed to improving the quality of the reserve land, the Tāmaki River, and Omaru Creek whilst supporting the native bird habitats of the area. This will transform the reserve into an outstanding community space that the people of Auckland will be able to enjoy”.

The revised deal will be voted on by Ngāti Paoa Iwi members as part of the Trusts treaty settlement ratification process which beings on the 3rd of February and ends on 9 March.

