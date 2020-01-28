IPCA findings following incident in Tologa Bay

Police acknowledge IPCA findings following incident in Tologa Bay

Police accepts the findings of the Independent Police Conduct Authority into a fleeing driver incident and firearm discharge in Tologa Bay in June 2018.

The IPCA found that although the decision to attempt to stop and then pursue the vehicle when it failed to stop was justified, the pursuit should have been abandoned earlier.

It also found that it was inappropriate for the officer to fire a warning shot.

Following this incident, a full debrief was conducted, the officers involved were spoken to, and there have been learnings come from it.

Tairawhiti Area Commander Inspector Sam Aberahama says officers are driven by an absolute motivation to do the right thing, but unfortunately don’t always make the right decisions in the heat of the moment.

“Our officers make decisions as quickly and safely as they can in the situations they are faced with. Their safety is of absolute importance.

However, in this instance I acknowledge that the officers should have made different decisions for their safety and the safety of the community.”

