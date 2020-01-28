IPCA findings following incident in Tologa Bay
Tuesday, 28 January 2020, 10:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police acknowledge IPCA findings following incident in
Tologa Bay
Police accepts the findings of the Independent
Police Conduct Authority into a fleeing driver incident and
firearm discharge in Tologa Bay in June 2018.
The IPCA
found that although the decision to attempt to stop and then
pursue the vehicle when it failed to stop was justified, the
pursuit should have been abandoned earlier.
It also found
that it was inappropriate for the officer to fire a warning
shot.
Following this incident, a full debrief was
conducted, the officers involved were spoken to, and there
have been learnings come from it.
Tairawhiti Area
Commander Inspector Sam Aberahama says officers are driven
by an absolute motivation to do the right thing, but
unfortunately don’t always make the right decisions in the
heat of the moment.
“Our officers make decisions as
quickly and safely as they can in the situations they are
faced with. Their safety is of absolute
importance.
However, in this instance I acknowledge that
the officers should have made different decisions for their
safety and the safety of the
community.”
