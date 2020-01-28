Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Whānau Ora in Te Waipounamu focused on growing investment

Tuesday, 28 January 2020, 5:20 pm
Press Release: Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu


The Chair of the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency for the South Island, Tā Mark Solomon, said today that he is in ‘cautious support’ of the call to remind the government of the recommendations of its own report, to “reconfirm and reinforce government’s commitment to the Whānau Ora Commissioning Approach” (Tipu Matoro ki te Ao, 2019, p34).

“Obviously we want to wait to see what the Waitangi Tribunal and the Government will do in response to the current claim, but we are in no doubt that Whānau Ora, as delivered through a commissioning approach, has resulted in significant transformation for whānau and requires ongoing and sustained investment”.

Our experience is that whānau commissioning through Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu provides a unique opportunity to explore what happens when agency is handed to whānau to realise their aspirations.

“The evidence from across all our evaluations of over 200 whānau-based initiatives indicates the seven outcomes of Whānau Ora are being realised through a direct commissioning approach and, most importantly, the activity is whānau-led with the agency* for change residing within the whānau. This agentic whānau-led activity is having a significant impact for whānau and with continued support has the capability to achieve Whānau Ora in Te Waipounamu”.

Tā Mark said that the report of the Government’s review panel in 2019 indicated concern that central government agencies are opting out of their own responsibilities, and that the key for future success lay in commissioning agencies being able to focus on building whānau resilience and capability to be self-managing.

“In effect, the greatest change occurs from whānau doing it for themselves – not services or providers, not health organisations or government departments – but whānau being able to experience positive change by being the architects and drivers of a positive future”.

“We agree with the concerns being raised that the unfulfilled promise of the report has not been realised, with funding channelled to government departments rather than direct investment to whānau. As one example, the much acclaimed Whānau Ora funding in Budget 2019 allocated $35 million over four years to Te Puni Kokiri, Department of Corrections and Ministry of Social Development for a project based in two North Island prisons. There is always going to be a perception issue when Whānau Ora funding is allocated not to whānau but to institutions of the state”.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NB: *‘Agency’ is defined as the capacity of individuals and whānau to act independently and to make their own self-determined choices.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,” Jacinda Ardern said. “We are running an established and effective MMP Government, and overseeing a strong economy with low unemployment and growth rates the envy of other countries like Australia and the UK while making critical investments in health, education and reducing child poverty. More>>


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus – its official World Health Organisation designation is 2019-nCoV – is believed to have originated as a seafood-to-human transfer, with ground zero for the transfer believed to have been a fish market in Wuhan, China. More>>

ALSO:


WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

ALSO:

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

ALSO:

PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:


Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change

New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 