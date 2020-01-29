Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Government’s infrastructure plans rob poorest kiwis

Wednesday, 29 January 2020, 9:53 am
Press Release: Social Credit

New Zealanders waiting for hip and knee surgery and other medical procedures, families struggling to put food on the table, and the rural sector, will be funding increased profits for banks and corporate investors following the government’s $12 billion infrastructure announcement today.

Those banks and investors will be rubbing their hands with glee over the gold plated gift they've been delivered which will be funded by fancy borrowing structures like PPP’s and SPV’s.

They'll get massively increased profits from the taxpayer funded interest payments paid for by struggling kiwis.

That’s a direct transfer of wealth from those who have little to those who have lots.

Banks especially will be popping the champagne corks given that the money they lend is created out of fairy dust in the first place, a fact confirmed by the Bank of England, the German Bundesbank, and our own Reserve Bank.

Those sources confirm that banks don't lend their depositors money, they create new digital money when they lend - a sum amounting last year to about $32 billion.

The additional interest burden on taxpayers will add to the $6 billion of taxpayer funded interest already wasted by the government sector on its current borrowing.

The 1956 Royal Commission on money and banking declared that "the Government has itself adequate powers to create money through the Reserve Bank".

That means that the government sector could access all it's funding from the Reserve Bank at zero interest.

Instead of a $12 billion one-off spend, the government sector could have more than $6 billion each and every year to invest in health, education, infrastructure etc, without increasing borrowing at all, if it simply drew on the funding capacity the Royal Commission confirmed it could use.

Just like National before it, this government has confirmed that it is more focused on boosting investor profits than it is in delivering a better quality of life for the majority of New Zealanders.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Social Credit on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


$12B To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising The NZ Economy

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. The past decade has seen significant underinvestment in crucial national infrastructure. This has been a handbrake on our economy and society, has led to lower productivity, aging and neglected schools and hospitals, and caused congestion in our towns and cities. The past decade has seen significant underinvestment in crucial national infrastructure. This has been a handbrake on our economy and society, has led to lower productivity, aging and neglected schools and hospitals, and caused congestion in our towns and cities.“The previous Government announced a number of projects but did not commit any money to them. Some of those ghost roads we have improved, brought forward and funded.
“National said they would and could – but they didn’t.More>>


 

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:

General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,”... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus – its official World Health Organisation designation is 2019-nCoV – is believed to have originated as a seafood-to-human transfer, with ground zero for the transfer believed to have been a fish market in Wuhan, China. More>>

ALSO:


WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

ALSO:

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

ALSO:

PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 