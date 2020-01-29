Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Counter-objections released on proposed boundaries

Wednesday, 29 January 2020, 10:39 am
Press Release: Representation Commission

29 January 2020
Representation Commission
Te Komihana Whakatau Rohe Pōti

Written submissions have now closed on the proposed electorates for the next two elections with a total of 438 received.

The Representation Commission is reviewing the names and boundaries of electorates for the 2020 and 2023 general elections. 332 objections were made on the proposed electorates in November and December and 106 counter-objections were made in January. The counter-objections are now available online at www.vote.nz.

“The counter-objection period was an opportunity for people to comment on the objections to the names and boundaries of the proposed electorates and some interesting points have been raised,” says Representation Commission Chair Judge Craig Thompson.

The most counter-objections were received for the following electorates:
Manukau East (49) – counter-objections are generally in support of the proposed boundaries and submitters would like the electorate to be renamed.
Flat Bush (6) – counter-objections on names suggest Takanini, Totara, Totara Park and Manukau as names for the new Auckland electorate.
Dunedin South (13) – counter-objections support the proposed boundary changes with most suggesting the name be changed to Clutha Taieri.

Clutha-Southland (8) – counter-objections focus on the boundaries with suggested solutions ranging from the creation of an inland Otago electorate covering Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago District Council boundaries to support for the Commission’s proposed boundaries.

“We’re holding public hearings starting 10 February for submitters who have told us they would like to speak to their objection or counter-objection,” says Judge Thompson. “They have valuable local knowledge and we look forward to hearing from them before making our final decisions in April on the electorate names and boundaries.”

Public hearings will be held on the following dates:
Monday 10 February – Christchurch District Court
Tuesday 11 February – Dunedin District Court
Thursday 13 February – Wellington Environment Court
Monday 17 February – North Shore District Court, Auckland
Tuesday 18 February – Manukau District Court, Auckland

ends

