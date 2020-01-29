Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

CTU welcomes significant investment in infrastructure

Wednesday, 29 January 2020, 2:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

The Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s announcement of the very significant $12 billion infrastructure investment in the future of New Zealand.

CTU President Richard Wagstaff comments, "This prioritisation is long overdue. It represents longer term thinking and an investment in our future transport, education and health. Long term thinking of this kind has been absent for too long from central government".

"Now that the announcement has been made, it’s critical we use this spending as a real opportunity to create good jobs, that are well paid, secure and safe and which have training at the core. We support the Prime Minister’s comments about now being a good time for young people to learn a trade."

"The scale of this investment has rightfully been labelled once in a generation. And it represents a significant challenge to establish and maintain a labour force that can deliver results from this spending. So it’s crucial that working people are equipped to fill these jobs with the training and support they need. "

"It is essential that health and safety is central to these new jobs and construction projects. Keeping everyone safe at work has to be an absolute priority regardless of the industry they work in. Employers must aspire for zero harm to those they employ or contract. Anything less is simply irresponsible. An essential part of that is encouraging and supporting effective representation and participation of employees in their own health and safety," Wagstaff said.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


$12B To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising The NZ Economy

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. The past decade has seen significant underinvestment in crucial national infrastructure. This has been a handbrake on our economy and society, has led to lower productivity, aging and neglected schools and hospitals, and caused congestion in our towns and cities. The past decade has seen significant underinvestment in crucial national infrastructure. This has been a handbrake on our economy and society, has led to lower productivity, aging and neglected schools and hospitals, and caused congestion in our towns and cities.“The previous Government announced a number of projects but did not commit any money to them. Some of those ghost roads we have improved, brought forward and funded.
“National said they would and could – but they didn’t.More>>


ALSO:



 
 

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:

General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,”... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus – its official World Health Organisation designation is 2019-nCoV – is believed to have originated as a seafood-to-human transfer, with ground zero for the transfer believed to have been a fish market in Wuhan, China. More>>

ALSO:


WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

ALSO:

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

ALSO:

PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 