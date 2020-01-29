Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZTA continue lack respect of environmental stewardship

Wednesday, 29 January 2020, 3:02 pm
Press Release: Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre

CEAC says NZTA continue lack respect of environmental stewardship

CEAC says NZTA continue lack respect of environmental stewardship Govt' now must use rail and show environmental stewardship here as‘NZTA’ refuses to respect environmental stewardship”

Consider this issue; - ‘busy roads stunt children's lung growth’ - UK report.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/nov/25/living-near-busy-road-stunts-childrens-lung-growth-study-says

Quote; “Living near a busy road may stunt children's lung growth - study
The study also revealed one-third of Londoners are thought to live near a busy road.

Living near a busy road can stunt children's lung growth, a UK report has shown.

Children's health was found to be affected by staying within 50 metres of the road.

The study recorded the effect of roadside pollution across 13 cities in the UK and Poland.

It found 14 percent of kids in Oxford had stunted lung growth, while in London 13 per cent were affected and 8 percent in Birmingham.
The study also revealed one-third of Londoners, an estimated 3 million people, are thought to live near a busy road.

According to the research, written by King's College London and released by a coalition of 15 health and environment non-governmental organizations (NGO) said, living near a road with heavy traffic may increase your risk of developing lung cancer by up to ten percent.

The new study also showed an increased risk of cardiac arrest, heart disease, stroke, lung cancer, bronchitis as well as reduced lung function in children who live near a traffic-ridden road.

Amongst the report, the coalition of NGOs has been calling on politicians to commit to taking steps to in order to reduce the drastic state of illegal air pollution across the UK to meet World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

"Air pollution makes us, and especially our children, sick from cradle to grave, but is often invisible. This impressive research makes this public health crisis - which affects people all across the UK - visible, and shows the urgency with which all political parties must prioritise cleaning up our air," said Dr Rob Hughes, Senior Fellow at the Clean Air Fund in the King's College London press release.

This is the first time a wide range of health conditions and cities have been analysed in one report.”
Unquote;

https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/SC1911/S00061/as-emissions-rise-carbon-fingerprint-points-to-fossil-fuels.htm

Again CEAC is asking;
Why is NZTA not yet advising city residents living alongside ‘their busy roads in residential zones’ - to be aware of these public health damaging effects and offering to discuss solutions with residents affected?

CEAC finds NZTA lack respect of environmental stewardship

• CEAC say; - Use rail to reduce busy roads ‘
• NZTA – must engage in active solutions to busy roads being a threat to public health.
• NZTA must offer reasonable effective mitigation to protect residents health and wellbeing.
• NZTA must keep this evidence as a record of residential health concerns to be mitigated by your agency NZTA for our public ‘health and wellbeing.’ To comply with the new “Local Government Community welllbeing act 2019 which NZTA still refuses to recognise with.

CEAC encourage to see a Government who is caring, considerate inclusive and responsive to citizens’ health and wellbeing concerns to use rail to respect of environmental stewardship.

End.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


$12B To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising The NZ Economy

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. The past decade has seen significant underinvestment in crucial national infrastructure. This has been a handbrake on our economy and society, has led to lower productivity, aging and neglected schools and hospitals, and caused congestion in our towns and cities. The past decade has seen significant underinvestment in crucial national infrastructure. This has been a handbrake on our economy and society, has led to lower productivity, aging and neglected schools and hospitals, and caused congestion in our towns and cities.“The previous Government announced a number of projects but did not commit any money to them. Some of those ghost roads we have improved, brought forward and funded.
“National said they would and could – but they didn’t.More>>


ALSO:



 
 

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:

General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,”... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus – its official World Health Organisation designation is 2019-nCoV – is believed to have originated as a seafood-to-human transfer, with ground zero for the transfer believed to have been a fish market in Wuhan, China. More>>

ALSO:


WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

ALSO:

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

ALSO:

PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 