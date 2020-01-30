“Pai ana ki te whakakī ano – Feels good to refill”

30th January 2020 - for immediate release



Para Kore to partner Ministry for the Environment’s “Pai ana ki te whakakī ano– Feels good to refill” campaign



Para Kore, the kaupapa Māori movement supporting over 400 marae, kura and kōhanga reo and other Māori organisations throughout Aotearoa in their waste minimisation efforts, is partnering with the Ministry for the Environment on the Pai ana ki te whakakī ano – feels good to refill - campaign.



Said Para Kore general manager Jacqui Forbes: “This Pai ana ki te whakakī ano campaign completely aligns with our tikanga. As a Māori organisation, Para Kore is grounded in relationships with and whakapapa to Papatūānuku, Ranginui me ō rāua uri.



"The campaign has benefits for Papatūānuku and our people. It encourages reuse of bottles to stop the extraction of more resources from the environment, but just as important, it encourages the drinking of water. This is so important for our tamariki and whānau as the fizzy stuff costs money and can lead to serious health issues such as dental decay, obesity, diabetes.



“Para Kore will be delivering the Pai ana ki te whakakī ano message to all our affiliated marae and kura.”



