Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Flag flown at half-mast for former PM Rt Hon Mike Moore

Monday, 3 February 2020, 2:09 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Culture and Heritage

New Zealand Flag flown at half-mast for former Prime Minister Rt Hon Mike Moore


As a mark of mourning and respect and in accordance with protocol, the New Zealand Flag is to be flown at half-mast on all Government and public buildings with immediate effect today Monday, 3 February 2020 to mark the death of the former Prime Minister Rt Hon Michael Kenneth Moore ONZ AO PC.

This instruction applies to all Government Departments, buildings and naval vessels which have flag poles and normally fly the New Zealand Flag.

The flag is half-masted by first raising it to the top of the mast and then immediately lowering it slowly to the half-mast position.

The half-mast position will depend on the size of the flag and the length of the flagpole. The flag must be lowered to a position recognisably “half-mast” to avoid the appearance of a flag which has accidentally fallen away from the top of the flagpole.

As a guide, the flag should be more than its own depth from the top of the flagpole. At the end of the day, the flag should be raised again to the top of the flagpole before being fully lowered. For more information about half-masting the flag, please see:

http://www.mch.govt.nz/nz-identity-heritage/flags/half-masting-new-zealand-flag.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ministry of Culture and Heritage on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National's Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament


For months, National’s best (and only?) hope of winning Election 2020 has involved keeping New Zealand First down below the 5% MMP threshold, and out of Parliament altogether. Getting to that point would require National to win very close to 45-46% of the total vote and for David Seymour’s Act Party to win two MPs (or more)…. in order to get National into a position where it could hope to form a minority government. More>>


 

RIP Mike Moore: Former PM Passes Away

Mr Moore was at his home in Auckland when he died, his wife Yvonne Moore said. More>>

ALSO:

Tourism: NZ To Restrict Travel From China

The Government is placing temporary entry restrictions into New Zealand on all foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through mainland China to assist with the containment of the novel coronavirus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands ... More>>

ALSO:

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:



$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:

General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,”... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 