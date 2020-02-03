Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

David meet Goliath - Grassroots Volunteers ready for battle

Monday, 3 February 2020, 3:22 pm
Press Release: Aotearoa Vape Community Advocacy

(Headline abbreviated, original headline: David meet Goliath - Grassroots Volunteer Advocates gear up for another battle.)

It comes as no surprise to AVCA that the ARFNZ “Don’t Get Sucked In” (DGSI) website, which launched today, confirmed our serious reservations on content when it was announced in November. AVCA offered to assist with the development of the website and materials, by providing their own educational materials, information and statistics on the programmes that they have implemented in the community since 2016, all to no avail. The DGSI site is filled with misinformation and half truths. Not much different to the ramblings of the journalists in their “commentary” and “opinion pieces” in our mainstream media.

The inherent bias towards pharmaceutical stop smoking protocols is evident in the demonisation of vape as a consumer product on the site. The declaration that there is a "youth vaping epidemic" that needs to be addressed (there isn't one in NZ). The timing of the ARFNZ campaign launch coincides with the contentious release by the World Health Organisation’s “Q&A on E Cigs” last month. This website promotes the same kind of misinformation and cherry picked science as the ARFNZ website.

Even the World Health Organisation is subject to this influence. Further investigations by AVCA (and others) have shown that half (10 million US of 22 million US inclusive) of the WHO FCTC funding for the 2020/21 budget period comes from the likes of Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Gates Foundation. Both of whom also fund the anti tobacco and anti vape groups Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids and CDC Foundation in the United States and are allegedly involved in angel investment schemes for pharmaceutical THR products.

All of the foregoing misinformation and promotion on websites being developed and promoted to appease funding sources. Money may buy a fancy website and air time in the New Zealand media but it certainly does not provide credibility, objectivity or pragmatism.

Facts do Matter and one can only hope that the facts about vaping will prevail over vested interests. Especially in the lead up to the opening of Parliament and the (hopefully) upcoming introduction of risk proportionate, pragmatic regulations on electronic cigarettes, nicotine e liquid and accessibility as a consumer product.

Knowledge is power, and the right knowledge, in the right hands, will save thousands of lives here in Aotearoa.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Aotearoa Vape Community Advocacy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National's Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament


For months, National’s best (and only?) hope of winning Election 2020 has involved keeping New Zealand First down below the 5% MMP threshold, and out of Parliament altogether. Getting to that point would require National to win very close to 45-46% of the total vote and for David Seymour’s Act Party to win two MPs (or more)…. in order to get National into a position where it could hope to form a minority government. More>>


 

RIP Mike Moore: Former PM Passes Away

Mr Moore was at his home in Auckland when he died, his wife Yvonne Moore said. More>>

ALSO:

Tourism: NZ To Restrict Travel From China

The Government is placing temporary entry restrictions into New Zealand on all foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through mainland China to assist with the containment of the novel coronavirus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands ... More>>

ALSO:

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:



$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:

General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,”... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 