Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Alcohol Industry Rallies to Reduce Underage Drinking

Tuesday, 4 February 2020, 8:36 am
Press Release: Alcohol Beverages Council

Tuesday 4 February 2020

The International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD) has announced symbols or written age restrictions will be added to labels on alcohol drinks as a further commitment to efforts to reduce underage drinking. NZ Alcohol Beverages Council (NZABC), a member of IARD, said this was just one of five actions announced by IARD and its members to accelerate efforts to reduce underage drinking globally.

“The industry is sending a clear message that underage drinking is socially unacceptable and alcohol should not be bought or consumed by anyone under 18-years-old, the legal purchase age,” says Bridget MacDonald, NZABC’s Executive Director.

Ministry of Health research shows a 16.2 percentage point decrease in 15- to 17-year-olds drinking alcohol over the past decade from 74.5% in 2006/07 to 58.3% in 2018/19 (see graph below), but there is more work to be done to accelerate this downward trend.

“We are seeing steady reductions in underage drinking, but it’s not enough. We all have a part to play in preventing underage drinking – the industry is stepping up to play its part and its calling on others, including other producers and instore and online retailers, to do the same. We also know that parents and peers are the biggest influence on a young person’s decision to drink, so we’re asking parents and adults not to buy or share alcohol with underage people even if they are doing it with good intentions,” says Bridget.

A partnership between IARD members and leading digital platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube) was announced in November 2019, which will see new standards of marketing responsibility developed and rolled out worldwide to prevent underage people from seeing or interacting with their alcohol brands online. Online safeguards and age restriction labels are set to be at least 95% in place by 2024.

The five-point action plan also commits to not marketing alcohol-free extensions of alcohol brands to underage people. The full set of actions can be found at http://bit.ly/IARDactions.

“Global efforts like labelling and safeguards around young people’s access to online alcohol marketing are a step in the right direction. But, we are also supporting local education initiatives like Smashed delivered by Life Education Trust. This theatre in schools programme helps Year 9 students to have a better understanding of the negative effects of alcohol and equips them to deal with real-life situations where there may be peer pressure to drink alcohol. Together, through education and by taking practical steps to reduce underage drinking, we can make a difference in our communities and our young people’s lives,” says Bridget.

Cheers NZ (cheers.org.nz), funded by the industry, also delivers social marketing initiatives to shift parents’ attitudes towards underage drinking and to support them in being better role models.


ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Alcohol Beverages Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National's Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament


For months, National’s best (and only?) hope of winning Election 2020 has involved keeping New Zealand First down below the 5% MMP threshold, and out of Parliament altogether. Getting to that point would require National to win very close to 45-46% of the total vote and for David Seymour’s Act Party to win two MPs (or more)…. in order to get National into a position where it could hope to form a minority government. More>>


 

RIP Mike Moore: Former PM Passes Away

Mr Moore was at his home in Auckland when he died, his wife Yvonne Moore said. More>>

ALSO:

Tourism: NZ To Restrict Travel From China

The Government is placing temporary entry restrictions into New Zealand on all foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through mainland China to assist with the containment of the novel coronavirus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands ... More>>

ALSO:

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:



$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:

General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,”... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 