DLA Piper introduces funding for civil law access

04 February 2020

Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann told the Sunday Star Times this week that "there is no silver bullet to improve civil access to justice, but progress can, and must be made." Justice Minister Andrew Little agrees that bringing civil lawsuits should be easier.

DLA Piper agrees and is doing something about it.

The Chief Justice has long championed the goal of better access to the civil courts for New Zealanders without deep pockets. District courts are able to hear cases for up to $350,000, but they don't hear many. Dame Helen is discussing ideas like more short form trials, or civil courts moving part of the way towards a judge-led inquisitorial model, in order to make costs proportionate to claims. Both were mentioned in the interview she gave on Sunday.

In the meantime, problems clearly remain with our present model, which Dame Helen described as the law profession having "failed to innovate" and "priced itself out of providing civil legal services to middle and lower income people."

DLA Piper has considered for some time that the law profession has not innovated in this area and has made itself too expensive. To put it plainly, New Zealanders, including people running small-to-medium-sized businesses, are being denied justice for civil cases, the common law is not evolving as a consequence, and the District Court is not performing one of the roles it used to, and should.

There are private litigation funders in New Zealand, but they serve the top end of town, and they are not to be found within law firms. For those without substantial funds of their own there is limited opportunity to bring (e.g.) breach of contract and compensation cases, intellectual property claims and other civil disputes into the legal arena unless they fall below the level of the disputes tribunals.

The DLA Piper solution is its new Aldersgate Litigation Funding business, with access to millions of dollars (£150 million) in order to fund civil claims, including those smaller claims the Chief Justice is referring to. The Chief Justice is right, the common law has been stifled in this area, and now it can be progressed. A new chapter can begin whereby 'smaller' complainants can take their cases to court without the process breaking the bank for them.

The other important issue here, as far as the full pursuit of justice is concerned, is that many civil claims are subrogated to insurers. Although insurers sometimes manage and settle them on a portfolio basis, they are not always intent on pursuing individual claims where costs of recovery make claims uneconomic, even though they may pay out on them. That may change now if litigation funders fund subrogated claims on a basis commercially acceptable to insurers, which DLA Piper's Aldersgate Litigation Funding will.

We're proud that we've come up with a business model that is a real, tangible step in engaging with the problem correctly highlighted by the Chief Justice and the Minister.

