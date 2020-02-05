Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Cancer Society responds to updated Cancer Action Plan

Wednesday, 5 February 2020, 8:22 am
Press Release: Cancer Society

On World Cancer Day, the release of the finalised cancer action plan is good news for New Zealanders with a plan that has equity, fewer cancers and better cancer care at its heart.

Without the agreed funding, the Agency will not be able to meet and deliver on the many ambitions of the plan.

“It’s encouraging to see the focus on strong central leadership, and a nationally joined up approach to cancer in New Zealand that will improve outcomes for people” says Dr Chris Jackson, Cancer Society Medical Director and Oncologist.

“The Government promised $10 million for phase one of funding the plan and setting up the Agency. Kiwis should be disappointed if this not a key part of this year’s budget” continues Jackson.

“The plan sets out a pathway for cancer control over the next 10 years and we need to ensure the momentum is maintained and leads to real action” says Jackson

Now the plan has been finalised, we look forward to the Cancer Control Agency being up and running so they can deliver the plan.

“Ensuring the Agency is fully operational is crucial in addressing the growing gap in cancer outcomes between New Zealand and other countries like Australia and the UK” continues Jackson.

The Cancer Society looks forward to continuing to work in partnership with the Government, the Agency and the Ministry of Health and will continue to push for better cancer outcomes for all New Zealanders.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Cancer Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-runs


As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects have been rife:
As usual in such cases, the initially rosy estimates have been systematically understated in order to get the projects across the starting line. Once the private contractors involved have got the government on the hook, the real costs then gradually ramp up... More>>


ALSO:


 
 

Tourism: NZ To Restrict Travel From China

The Government is placing temporary entry restrictions into New Zealand on all foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through mainland China to assist with the containment of the novel coronavirus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament

For months, National’s best (and only?) hope of winning Election 2020 has involved keeping New Zealand First down below the 5% MMP threshold, and out of Parliament altogether. Getting to that point would require National to win very close to 45-46% ... More>>

ALSO:

RIP Mike Moore: Former PM Passes Away

Mr Moore was at his home in Auckland when he died, his wife Yvonne Moore said. More>>

ALSO:

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 