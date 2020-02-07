Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Pacific Cooperation Foundation and Te Ohu Whai Ao sign MoU

Friday, 7 February 2020, 9:45 am
Press Release: Pacific Cooperation Foundation

Pacific Cooperation Foundation and Te Ohu Whai Ao Trust sign Te Kawenata

He maha ngā tangata whenua, he iwi moana kotahi | Peoples of many lands, people of one ocean*

Pacific Cooperation Foundation (PCF) and Te Ohu Whai Ao Trust (TOWA) have signed a Te Kawenata (Memorandum of Understanding), a commitment that formalises their strategic relationship in providing leadership and direction to create economic, social and cultural partnerships between Māori and Pacific Island Resource owners.

Te Kawenata is a values-based agreement built on the principles of tikanga, whakawhanaungatanga,manaakitanga, mana motuhake.

PCF’s vision is to promote connected, informed and enabled communities in the Pacific region while TOWA’s purpose is to connect Māori to a global community of Indigenous people in business.

PCF CEO Don Mann welcomes the formalisation of the partnership with TOWA,“Our deep connections through genealogy and whakapapa combined with shared spirations to build a sustainable future for Indigenous communities of Te Moana Nui a Kiwa are the values that underpin our high-trust relationship.”

Te Ohu Whai Ao Co-Chair Rachel Petero adds, “The partnership with PCF will enable direct relationships with Pacific resource owners and Māori in a more efficient and sustainable way. The Trust are committed to our vision of scoping the Indigenous world to mobilise opportunities for all Māori.”

Pacific Cooperation Foundation and Te Ohu Whai Ao Trust are currently working with the iTaukei Trust Fund Board of Fiji and the Government of Fiji on an indigenous business delegation to Aotearoa in 2020.

To note:
[i] PCF and TOWA co-delivered the inaugural Māori Pacific Business Forum in June 2019. The forum brought in representatives Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, New Caledonia, Cook Islands and Papua New Guinea to learn from organisations prospering within the Māori economy estimated at $50bn in assets.

[ii] TOWA hosted the 2018 World Indigenous Business Forum (WIBF) in Rotorua, New Zealand which PCF sponsored. Both parties collaborated at the 2019 WIBF in Vancouver, Canada.

[iii] WIBF was instrumental in PCF’s development of one of its key strategic pillars: ‘Iwi Economic Partnerships with Pacific Island Resource Owners.’

*Pacific translations:
• “E tini te tangata e te enua i te moana nui o kiva” - Cook Islands Māori
• “Mai na veivanua - Duabau ga na wasawasa

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Pacific Cooperation Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Waitangi Day 2020: Bridge Between Two People

More than 2,500 people gathered this morning at Waitangi to commemorate the 180th anniversary of the Treaty. People started flooding into the grounds from about 4.30am. Jacinda Ardern spoke of the bridge between two people.

"On this 180th Waitangi Day let us pledge to take a step across the bridge between our peoples, give us the perseverance in our daily lives to commit to a simple action that helps take us to the otherside, and in doing so give us the courage to walk comfortably in each other's shoes." More from RNZ here>>


 

Tourism: NZ To Restrict Travel From China

The Government is placing temporary entry restrictions into New Zealand on all foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through mainland China to assist with the containment of the novel coronavirus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament

For months, National’s best (and only?) hope of winning Election 2020 has involved keeping New Zealand First down below the 5% MMP threshold, and out of Parliament altogether. Getting to that point would require National to win very close to 45-46% ... More>>

ALSO:

RIP Mike Moore: Former PM Passes Away

Mr Moore was at his home in Auckland when he died, his wife Yvonne Moore said. More>>

ALSO:

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 