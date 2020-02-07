HealthCare NZ workers protest job cuts in Hamilton today



Hamilton members and supporters of the Public Service Association will protest today against the proposal by HealthCare NZ to disestablish 200 jobs in regions around the country, and instead centralise services in Auckland.

The protest will take place at 3pm outside the HCNZ office at 531 Grey St, Hamilton, outside Pharmacy 547. It is not a strike, but workers who are not rostered on will be attending.

It takes place around the arrival of the company Chief Executive, who is visiting as part of a 'roadshow' to discuss the job cuts with staff.

Healthcare NZ provides home care and support to vulnerable people for multiple DHBs, and manages community houses that provide 24-hour support for people with disabilities.

Like most care and support companies, it is privately owned and run for profit using taxpayer money.

The workers affected by this proposal are home support coordinators and admin staff, and service managers for the 24-hour homes.

