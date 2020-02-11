Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Chamber Welcomes National’s Promise To Look At Congestion Charging

Tuesday, 11 February 2020, 1:43 pm
Press Release: Wellington Chamber Of Commerce

Wellington Chamber of Commerce welcomes the National Party’s statement today that they will not rule out introducing congestion charging to pay for the Let’s Get Wellington Moving projects if they form the Government after the election.

National’s Transport spokesman Chris Bishop made the statement at Wellington Chamber Beehive to Business event.

"This is what Wellingtonians need to hear - that every avenue for moving these projects ahead and funding them will be explored," says Chief Executive John Milford.

"These are big-ticket items that cannot be paid for by ratepayers through even higher rates.

"I’m baffled by the Government’s opposition to this as a mechanism to give us the transport solutions that are so vital for the city’s and the region’s continuing economic growth.

"Both the Wellington and Auckland mayors want it because it raises money without increasing rates or cutting other vital spending and will likely push more people towards the mass transit systems that will follow, but the Government can’t explain why they can’t use it.

"Let’s Get Wellington Moving has been costed but not funded, which is why congesting pricing must be in the mix of solutions.

"We also welcome Chris Bishop’s commitment to developing a comprehensive transport plan for Wellington, including re-working Let’s Get Wellington Moving and a re-look at the funding model, which currently stands at a 60-40 government-council mix.

"On the current plan the council’s share would be $1.3 billion, and it cannot pay for that by rates alone.

"This is encouraging from National but they should know the Chamber will hold them to account on the detail and the delivery.

"In the meantime, city councillors need to make up their mind on just how this infrastructure is going to be paid for.

"The meeting last week to remove from the council’s submission on the Resource Management Act a paragraph on congestion charging was nothing short of a joke and I wonder how seriously they are taking this issue.

"The city needs the tools to raise the funds to actually get Wellington moving, and that sort of carry-on does not help."

Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals


Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. Given that the National Party is enmeshed in a donation scandal of its own that shares the same core features, it is a bit like Al Capone being accused of wrongdoing by Bonnie and Clyde. Unfortunately, the entire country seems to be living in denial about the existence of these sort of shenanigans... More>>

First Published on Werewolf here


 

Water Woes: Wellington Reflects National Problem

Water utilities right across the country face major challenges to upgrade and maintain their underground three waters network. Water New Zealand’s Technical Manager, Noel Roberts says Wellington’s waste water woes are not unique to the capital city... More>>

2020 And Beyond: National’s Economic Plan

National Leader Simon Bridges has today outlined National’s economic plan heading into election 2020. “National understands the economy and how it impacts on New Zealanders day to day lives... More>>

Abortion Legislation Committee: Abortion Bill Report Presented To The House

The Abortion Legislation Committee has presented its report on the Abortion Legislation Bill to the House. A copy of the report is available here. The bill seeks to have abortion services provided like other health services... More>>

Local Government NZ: New Report A Pathfinder For Affordable Housing

A report released today by LGNZ provides a roadmap for councils finding their way through the complex policy, regulatory and market tools available to help enable more affordable housing developments for New Zealanders. With demand soaring, rents ... More>>

“Can Do Better”: Sallies Election Year Report Card

This year’s State of the Nation report by The Salvation Army offers a mixed bag of outcomes, with some significant headline progress - but also an ambitious list of “can do better”. Government action is delivering limited improvements... More>>

