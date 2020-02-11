Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

True Gentleman In Politics And Agriculture Will Be Missed By Feds

Tuesday, 11 February 2020, 3:24 pm
Press Release: Federated Farmers

 

David Carter’s announcement of his intention to stand down at this election comes as no surprise to Federated Farmers, but it remains a sad loss to the New Zealand Parliament.

"David is a true gentleman, who has a depth of understanding of agriculture that only a farmer could bring to the Beehive," Federated Farmers president Katie Milne says.

New Zealand’s farmers, growers and other primary producers have been lucky to have him in the ranks of our politicians for so long, particularly as Minister of Agriculture and later as the Speaker of the House.

"Sadly we will now have significantly less practical farming knowledge in the House.

"David has also always been keen to make a spirited contribution to various select committees, especially the Primary Production committee.

"In his time as Minister he was quite capable of challenging farmers and growers to do better and think more about the future. This didn’t always go down well, but he was respected for it," Katie says.

Federated Farmers is pleased to be able to retain an association with David Carter through his role as a judge for the Primary Industries New Zealand Awards.

 

