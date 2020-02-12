Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Tikanga Māori Increasingly Prevalent In New Zealand Law

Wednesday, 12 February 2020, 7:40 am
Press Release: Chapman Tripp

‘Disruption and forging new pathways’ is the theme and top of mind for delegates attending Chapman Tripp’s iwi symposium today, an invitation-only event also marking the law firm’s 10th anniversary of Te Waka Ture, its specialist practice focusing on iwi and Māori organisations.

“New Zealand is in a period of transformative recognition of tikanga Māori in the law, now more prevalent in legislation and increasingly being recognised by the courts as an integral part of decision-making,” an observation made by leading New Zealand law firm, Chapman Tripp.

This trend is only set to continue, with tikanga values such as kaitiakitanga (responsibility), whanaungatanga (relationships), manaakitanga (supporting people), taonga tuku iho mō ngā uri whakatipu (guardianship of resources for future generations) and tino rangatiratanga (self-determination) being woven into our constitutional framework.

Hon Nanaia Mahuta, Minister for Māori Development and Justice Sir Joe Williams are among several high profile speakers at the symposium, to be hosted at Auckland’s Ōrākei Marae. Speakers will share experiences and opinions on how tikanga Māori can influence public decision makers and dispute resolution frameworks.

Te Waka Ture, Chapman Tripp’s unique Māori Legal Group, specialises in providing commercial legal advice to iwi and Māori organisations, focusing on post-Treaty settlement transactions and advising on governance structures to maximise assets, joint ventures and other collective iwi arrangements.

Rōia Whakarae (Senior Associate) Te Aopare Dewes leads the firm’s Te Waka Ture practice alongside Hoa Rangapū Whakarae (Chief Executive Partner), Nick Wells. Disruption and forging new pathways, a publication providing further background to the event, was today published by Chapman Tripp’s Te Waka Ture group.

Dewes said, “Iwi boards have a responsibility to manage the collectively owned assets of their people in order to achieve cultural, social and economic aspirations for whanau now and into the future.

“This responsibility includes holding the Crown and local government to account – to ensure our tikanga values are recognised, as promised under Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Chapman Tripp on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals


Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. Given that the National Party is enmeshed in a donation scandal of its own that shares the same core features, it is a bit like Al Capone being accused of wrongdoing by Bonnie and Clyde. Unfortunately, the entire country seems to be living in denial about the existence of these sort of shenanigans... More>>

First Published on Werewolf here


 

Water Woes: Wellington Reflects National Problem

Water utilities right across the country face major challenges to upgrade and maintain their underground three waters network. Water New Zealand’s Technical Manager, Noel Roberts says Wellington’s waste water woes are not unique to the capital city... More>>

ALSO:

2020 And Beyond: National’s Economic Plan

National Leader Simon Bridges has today outlined National’s economic plan heading into election 2020. “National understands the economy and how it impacts on New Zealanders day to day lives... More>>

ALSO:

Abortion Legislation Committee: Abortion Bill Report Presented To The House

The Abortion Legislation Committee has presented its report on the Abortion Legislation Bill to the House. A copy of the report is available here. The bill seeks to have abortion services provided like other health services... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government NZ: New Report A Pathfinder For Affordable Housing

A report released today by LGNZ provides a roadmap for councils finding their way through the complex policy, regulatory and market tools available to help enable more affordable housing developments for New Zealanders. With demand soaring, rents ... More>>

ALSO:

“Can Do Better”: Sallies Election Year Report Card

This year’s State of the Nation report by The Salvation Army offers a mixed bag of outcomes, with some significant headline progress - but also an ambitious list of “can do better”. Government action is delivering limited improvements... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 