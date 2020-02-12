Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Deep Sea Coral Protection At Stake As Fisheries Meeting Starts

Wednesday, 12 February 2020, 1:36 pm
Press Release: Deep Sea Conservation Coalition

The New Zealand Government’s defence of our destructive bottom trawling industry at the expense of ocean protection will be put to the test at a regional fisheries meeting starting this week.

The 2020 South Pacific Regional Fisheries Management Organisation meeting will be held in Vanuatu this week, where it will decide on key rules relevant to the New Zealand bottom trawling industry, and the protection of deep sea life.

At the meeting, the New Zealand Government is expected to oppose rules suggested by the European Union to reduce the destruction by New Zealand fishing vessels of ancient corals and other vulnerable marine ecosystems in international waters.

The meeting is also expected to make a decision as to whether to continue listing Talley’s vessel the Amaltal Apollo on a draft blacklist of IUU (illegal, unreported or unregulated) vessels, after it was caught making 14 illegal trawls in a closed area on the high seas. The government opposed this blacklisting last year, arguing it will prosecute the vessel, but nearly two years after the offence, the courts have still not heard the case.

“Despite its claims to be an environmental good guy, and agreeing to UN rules protecting deep sea corals and other precious sea life from bottom trawling, in the leadup to this meeting New Zealand has been arguing for the weak rules, and against any efforts to strengthen them,” said Jessica Desmond, oceans campaigner for Greenpeace New Zealand, who will be at the meeting as part of the Deep Sea Conservation Coalition.

“Around 48,000 people have so far signed our petition calling on the Government to be a more responsible global citizen and protect these ancient ecosystems - ecosystems that are like the ‘kauri of our oceans’,” she said.

Click here for a full briefing of the issues under discussion.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Deep Sea Conservation Coalition on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals


Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. Given that the National Party is enmeshed in a donation scandal of its own that shares the same core features, it is a bit like Al Capone being accused of wrongdoing by Bonnie and Clyde. Unfortunately, the entire country seems to be living in denial about the existence of these sort of shenanigans... More>>

First Published on Werewolf here


 

Water Woes: Wellington Reflects National Problem

Water utilities right across the country face major challenges to upgrade and maintain their underground three waters network. Water New Zealand’s Technical Manager, Noel Roberts says Wellington’s waste water woes are not unique to the capital city... More>>

ALSO:

2020 And Beyond: National’s Economic Plan

National Leader Simon Bridges has today outlined National’s economic plan heading into election 2020. “National understands the economy and how it impacts on New Zealanders day to day lives... More>>

ALSO:

Abortion Legislation Committee: Abortion Bill Report Presented To The House

The Abortion Legislation Committee has presented its report on the Abortion Legislation Bill to the House. A copy of the report is available here. The bill seeks to have abortion services provided like other health services... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government NZ: New Report A Pathfinder For Affordable Housing

A report released today by LGNZ provides a roadmap for councils finding their way through the complex policy, regulatory and market tools available to help enable more affordable housing developments for New Zealanders. With demand soaring, rents ... More>>

ALSO:

“Can Do Better”: Sallies Election Year Report Card

This year’s State of the Nation report by The Salvation Army offers a mixed bag of outcomes, with some significant headline progress - but also an ambitious list of “can do better”. Government action is delivering limited improvements... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 