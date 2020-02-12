Green Party Selects Teanau Tuiono For The Palmerston North Electorate; Joe Boon For Rangitikei

Former mayoral candidate and climate campaigner Teanau Tuiono has been selected as Green Party candidate for the Palmerston North electorate.

Speaking after the selection event held last night Tuiono said, “I look forward to taking the momentum from the local government campaign into this year’s election in September.

“Now is the time to stand up for doing what’s right to protect our environment and build a fair community”.



Tuiono gained 12.8% of first preference votes in the October local body election.

He ranked 16 on the party’s list at the 2017 General Election.

Palmerston North local Joe Boon has been selected for the neighbouring Rangitikei electorate.

Born and raised in Palmerston North, Boon attended High School at St Peters, Joe Boon has a degree in political science from Victoria University and has recently returned from Wellington where he worked for the health service.

“I’m delighted to be selected and I will be running an active and positive campaign on building a future where Government does more and faster, to protect our planet and make sure everyone is treated equally with what we need to live a good life. “

Both Boon and Tuiono will also campaign on the Green Party List.



