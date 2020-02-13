Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Community Law Welcomes Housing Support – More Needed

Thursday, 13 February 2020, 1:57 pm
Press Release: Community Law Centres Aotearoa

Community Law today welcomed the Government’s cross-agency package to address homelessness but warned that further work is needed to improve the complex processes used to address housing needs.

“Our 24 Community Law Centres are frequently supporting people who have inadequate housing or need emergency housing as a result of the legal issues they are grappling with, so the support announced today can’t come soon enough,” says Community Law Centres o Aotearoa CEO, Sue Moroney.

“By default, our lawyers have had to help people find housing while dealing with their legal issue. We hope the new housing broker service will step in to do this, so we can then focus on what we do best.”

“The wraparound support being extended to all those in emergency housing is a vast improvement from the previous system of putting people in motels, with only the motel manager to address their needs and hoping for the best,” says Sue.

“We hope the package means there will be a 25% of income cap on the debt people can incur from being in emergency housing, because that would also alleviate the debt-cycle that happens to people when they are at their most vulnerable.”

“We also look forward to seeing the detail about the housing support for those being deported from Australia, as we prepare to co-host a hui later this month on their plight,” says Sue. “The current gap is a recipe for disaster and it’s such a prevalent problem, we have called the hui “Nowhere To Go.”

Today’s package still does not address the complex, inconsistent and often bewildering processes people face when they need state housing support.

“This is a significant problem that Community Law’s clients face and we will continue to work with MSD and the Government to improve what they do.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Community Law Centres Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals


Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. Given that the National Party is enmeshed in a donation scandal of its own that shares the same core features, it is a bit like Al Capone being accused of wrongdoing by Bonnie and Clyde. Unfortunately, the entire country seems to be living in denial about the existence of these sort of shenanigans... More>>

First Published on Werewolf here


 

Water Woes: Wellington Reflects National Problem

Water utilities right across the country face major challenges to upgrade and maintain their underground three waters network. Water New Zealand’s Technical Manager, Noel Roberts says Wellington’s waste water woes are not unique to the capital city... More>>

ALSO:

2020 And Beyond: National’s Economic Plan

National Leader Simon Bridges has today outlined National’s economic plan heading into election 2020. “National understands the economy and how it impacts on New Zealanders day to day lives... More>>

ALSO:

Abortion Legislation Committee: Abortion Bill Report Presented To The House

The Abortion Legislation Committee has presented its report on the Abortion Legislation Bill to the House. A copy of the report is available here. The bill seeks to have abortion services provided like other health services... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government NZ: New Report A Pathfinder For Affordable Housing

A report released today by LGNZ provides a roadmap for councils finding their way through the complex policy, regulatory and market tools available to help enable more affordable housing developments for New Zealanders. With demand soaring, rents ... More>>

ALSO:

“Can Do Better”: Sallies Election Year Report Card

This year’s State of the Nation report by The Salvation Army offers a mixed bag of outcomes, with some significant headline progress - but also an ambitious list of “can do better”. Government action is delivering limited improvements... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 